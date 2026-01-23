Two Swiss pilots attempted to fly an Airbus out of Geneva after a night of partying. Alert crew members prevented them from doing so. The airline immediately took disciplinary action.

Here's what it's all about In May, two Swiss pilots apparently reported for duty in Geneva while under the influence of alcohol and were removed from their shift while still at the crew hotel.

Swiss suspended the two men effective immediately.

According to reports, the pilots had been drinking alcohol together at the hotel the night before and were scheduled to take off the next morning on an Airbus A220 bound for a European destination.

Crew members noticed her condition, which observers described as “clearly intoxicated,” and raised the alarm internally. Summary created with

In May, two Swiss pilots apparently reported for duty in Geneva while under the influence of alcohol and were removed from their shift while still at the crew hotel. The industry magazine “aerotelegraph” and the “Blick". According to the reports, the airline suspended the two men effective immediately.

According to reports, the pilots had been drinking alcohol together at a hotel the night before and were scheduled to take off the next morning on an Airbus A220 bound for a European destination. Crew members noticed their condition—which observers described as “clearly intoxicated”—and raised the alarm internally. Alcohol tests confirmed their suspicions.

The airline responded immediately: Even before their shift began, the two pilots were replaced by substitute crews. “At no point that morning were the two men in the cockpit,” a Swiss spokesperson told “aerotelegraph.” The flight was able to proceed as scheduled.

Switzerland: Zero Tolerance for Alcohol

The two pilots are alleged to have violated several regulations with their conduct. In Europe, the blood alcohol limit for cockpit crews is 0.2 per mille. However, many airlines stipulate a strict “0.0 per mille” policy in their manuals. Added to this is the so-called “Eight hours from bottle to throttle” rule, which stipulates that at least eight hours must elapse between the last consumption of alcohol and the start of duty. Many airlines, including Swiss, even require twelve hours of abstinence, while some recommend 24 hours.

Apparently, the two pilots did not realize on their own that they were unfit to fly and did not report this accordingly.

In this context, Swiss emphasizes its zero-tolerance policy toward alcohol. “Safety is our top priority. Our crew members are subject to clear and strict guidelines: They may neither report for duty nor perform their duties while under the influence of alcohol,” the Lufthansa subsidiary explained to “aerotelegraph.” “We have the highest standards for flight safety and our crews, and we do not tolerate alcohol abuse.”

Potential Damage to Swiss's Reputation

The incident has consequences for the two pilots: They have been suspended from flying for the time being. Whether they can return to the cockpit depends on the ongoing internal and medical investigations. According to Swiss, the company is reviewing the case “carefully, fairly, and with an open mind.” Depending on the outcome of the investigation, the pilots could face a warning or termination. The fact that they did not report themselves as unfit to fly before starting their shift is likely to play a significant role in this.

According to reports, Swiss emphasizes that its safety mechanisms worked: Employees reported the incident, whereupon the airline reacted immediately and replaced the pilots. Nevertheless, the case is likely to damage the airline’s image, writes the *Blick*. While airlines usually have to deal with intoxicated passengers, this time it is, of all people, two pilots who are at the center of attention.