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Fear of crises is growing The Swiss want to be closer to NATO - and are totally pessimistic

SDA

26.5.2026 - 10:00

A new study shows: The Swiss population's sense of security has deteriorated further.
A new study shows: The Swiss population's sense of security has deteriorated further.
KEYSTONE

A new study by ETH Zurich and the Military Academy shows: The Swiss population is increasingly concerned about the security situation and is more open to greater military cooperation.

Keystone-SDA

26.05.2026, 10:00

26.05.2026, 10:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Swiss population's sense of security has deteriorated further: 86 percent view the security situation critically and are also more pessimistic about Switzerland's future.
  • At the same time, more people want higher spending on the army and more cooperation with NATO and European defense alliances than at any time since 1986.
  • By contrast, approval of neutrality has fallen.
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Swiss people's sense of security has deteriorated further compared to 2025. In a survey, the desire for more money for the army and more security policy cooperation has increased. And approval of neutrality has fallen.

86% of voters believe that the security situation has deteriorated. In 2024, 81% were still of this opinion. Switzerland's future is also rated significantly worse than in 2024. Around four out of five respondents still feel safe.

The figures are taken from the study published on Tuesday in Bern by the Military Academy and the Center for Security Studies at ETH Zurich. More people want more money to be made available for the army than at any time since 1986.

56 percent were in favor of moving closer to NATO; a third would say yes to joining NATO. 43 percent thought that membership of a European defense alliance would offer more security than maintaining neutrality. Support for neutrality has fallen.

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