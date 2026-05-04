According to a study by Sotomo, a majority of the Swiss population is proud of Swiss aviation. (archive picture) Keystone

Flying without a guilty conscience: A new study shows that the majority of the Swiss population view air travel positively. Calls for stricter rules or taxes, on the other hand, meet with little support.

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Flight shame is hardly an issue for the Swiss population. A majority is against stricter rules such as shorter operating times and rejects a flight ticket levy, according to a study commissioned by the Swiss aviation association Aviationsuisse.

In general, 61 percent of the population rated air travel as positive, as the association explained in a press release on Monday. The representative study was conducted by the Sotomo research institute. According to the study, only 28 percent of respondents felt ashamed when booking a flight, while 55 percent said they were proud of Swiss aviation.

For 76 percent of respondents, the shortest travel time was the most important reason for choosing an airplane. Price, on the other hand, only played a decisive role for a quarter.

Operating times "just right"

As far as the current framework conditions are concerned, the majority of respondents were against changing the operating hours at airports, according to the study. 57 percent considered the current night-time regulations to be "exactly right", while around a fifth wanted adjustments in one direction or another.

Stricter regulations to protect the climate and environment were desired by 45% of respondents. When it comes to climate protection, the study report states that the population is primarily looking for technological solutions such as "more efficient aircraft" and "sustainable fuels". In contrast, 71% considered a CO2 tax on flight tickets to have little or no effect.

At 72%, a large majority saw the "international level" as being responsible for climate protection. Less mention was made of the airlines (46%), national politics (44%) and individual travelers (38%).

Opinion on expansion less clear

Opinion on the expansion of infrastructure was divided. 52% of respondents were in favor of expanding the airport infrastructure if people fly more or more goods are transported.

The survey was conducted between January 22 and February 5. Around 3,700 adults from German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland took part. Around a third of them were residents of the Zurich, Basel and Geneva airport regions.