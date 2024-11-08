A detached house caught fire in Walchwil ZG on Friday night. Polizei Zug

Lea Oetiker

At 2.30 a.m. on Friday morning, the Zug police control center received an emergency call: a fire had broken out in a multi-storey detached house on Vorderbergstrasse in Walchwil ZH.

When the emergency services arrived, the lower part of the property was fully engulfed in flames. This was reported by the Zug police. At the time the fire broke out, two people were in the upper part of the house. They were evacuated and taken to safety.

No one was injured by the fire. The amount of property damage is still unclear.

According to initial investigations at the scene, the fire was started deliberately. Shortly afterwards, at 5 a.m., a suspect was arrested. A Swiss woman (30), according to the police. She is suspected of having started the fire deliberately. The motive is still unclear. The suspect is in custody.