A family of Serbian origin living in Switzerland was the victim of a traffic accident on the way to their vacation. After a collision with another vehicle on the highway near the Italian-Slovenian border, their car caught fire. One woman was killed.
The injured passengers were taken to Italian hospitals between Udine and Gorizia, as the Italian news agency Ansa reported on Sunday.
The collision, the cause of which was not yet known on Sunday, took place on Slovenian soil, according to the report. However, the cars were thrown to the other side of the border by the force of the collision.
The injured were treated by Italian rescue workers. The authorities of both countries launched an investigation.