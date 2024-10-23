The woman was killed in the desert town of Djanet. Patrick Gruban / Wikicommons

A Swiss tourist has been violently killed in Algeria. New details about the case are now coming to light.

A Swiss tourist has been violently killed in Algeria.

According to a report, it could be an Islamist-motivated act, as the attacker shouted "Allahu akbar".

Following the incident, the Algerian authorities stepped up security measures in the region. Show more

A Swiss tourist was the victim of a fatal attack in the Algerian city of Djanet. The tourist had already been killed on October 11.

New details about the case have now emerged, as reported by "Le Figaro". According to the report, a man allegedly slashed her throat with a knife on a café terrace. Despite being rushed to hospital, the doctors were unable to save her life. According to the newspaper, it could have been an Islamist-motivated act, as the attacker shouted "Allahu akbar".

Following the incident, the Algerian authorities stepped up security measures in the region. According to the newspaper, the Algerian authorities initially tried to keep the incident under wraps - probably for fear of jeopardizing tourism in the popular oasis city.

Identity unknown

Djanet is one of the country's most important tourist destinations and is known for its breathtaking desert landscapes. The Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed the woman's death and was assisting the group of five travelers who were returning home after the incident.

Authorities are advising travelers to avoid certain parts of Algeria, including the province of Djanet, due to the possible threat of terrorism. Two men have been arrested, apparently from the north of Algeria.

The identity of the deceased woman is not yet known.