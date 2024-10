The woman is said to have been murdered in the oasis town of Djanet on the Libyan border. Patrick Gruban / Wikicommons

A Swiss woman has allegedly been murdered in Algeria. Two men are in police custody.

Lea Oetiker

A Swiss tourist is said to have been murdered on October 11 in the vacation resort of Djanet in south-eastern Algeria. This was reported by the French newspaper "Libération".

The identity of the woman is not yet known. She is said to have been murdered on the terrace of a café with a stabbing weapon. Two suspected men are said to be in police custody.

