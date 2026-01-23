Money taken out of her pocket: A Swiss woman has defrauded several people in Constance with a pity scam. Sebastian Kahnert/dpa (Symbolbild)

She turns pity into a scam: a Swiss woman has already conned several passers-by in Constance out of up to three-figure sums of money.

Maximilian Haase

A woman from Switzerland has been causing trouble across the border for weeks. She is said to have scammed cash from passers-by in the German city of Constance with the same old story about an alleged emergency, as reported by the "Südkurier " newspaper. According to the report, the fraudster claimed to have traveled from Bern and forgotten her wallet. She urgently needed money to go shopping.

One of the victims told the newspaper that she was initially suspicious: "I told her that I didn't want to give anything because I had already fallen for scammers several times." It was only after a lengthy conversation that she gave 40 euros (around 37 francs) out of pity. The woman promised to transfer the amount later, but the money never arrived.

Several victims

After the German woman warned about the scammer on Facebook, other people with similar experiences contacted her. According to the Südkurier, another woman was approached in the parking garage of the Lago shopping center.

She also describes the fraudster as convincing and friendly: "She seemed trustworthy," the newspaper quotes the victim as saying. She gave the stranger a total of 200 euros (around 186 francs) - also without repayment. The victim reported the incident to the police.

As the newspaper reports, there were several cases: Five people had reported to the police that they had fallen victim to the scam. The German police are in contact with their Swiss colleagues. The current whereabouts of the alleged fraudster are unknown.