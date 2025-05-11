It is not known where the Swiss woman wanted to enter the USA. The fact is: the officials turned her away and she had to return to Switzerland. KEYSTONE

Immigration officials turn back a Swiss woman at the US border. The FDFA intervenes. The woman returned to Switzerland. The exact reasons remain unclear.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss woman was denied entry to the USA despite having valid travel documents.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) intervened with the US embassy in Bern.

The FDFA is not disclosing the reasons for the refusal for data protection reasons.

The woman has returned to Switzerland. Show more

A Swiss woman was recently prevented from entering the USA, which led to a diplomatic intervention by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), as reported by "Blick". Despite having valid travel documents, the woman was denied entry, as confirmed by the FDFA.

The exact reasons for the refusal are not known due to data protection regulations, and it remains unclear whether the woman was traveling as a tourist, business traveler or green card holder.

Jonas Montani, spokesman for the FDFA, explained that the head of the FDFA's Americas Division expressed his concern about the treatment of travelers during a meeting with Brad Bell, the current head of the US embassy in Bern. The woman concerned has since been able to return to Switzerland.

Scientist and entrepreneur turned away

In recent months, there have been increasing reports of Western citizens being refused entry to the USA. Some have even been taken into custody pending deportation. These measures appear to be linked to the tightened border controls under the Trump administration, which also involve searching travelers' electronic devices.

One prominent case involved a French scientist who wanted to travel to the USA for a conference. He was detained at the border and officials found messages on his cell phone criticizing Trump's science policy. This led to an investigation by the FBI. The US government denied that the entry ban was politically motivated.

The imprisonment of a Canadian businesswoman also made headlines. Despite having a valid work permit, she was arrested upon entry as her visa was deemed incomplete. The woman described her experience as traumatic.

As a result of these incidents, several European countries have tightened their travel advice for the USA. Great Britain and Germany warn of possible arrests for violations of entry regulations. The FDFA advises travelers to find out about the regulations in good time in order to avoid refoulement or detention.