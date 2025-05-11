It is not known where the Swiss woman wanted to enter the USA. What is clear is that the officials turned her away and she had to return to Switzerland. KEYSTONE

Immigration officials turn back a Swiss woman at the US border. The FDFA intervenes. The woman returned to Switzerland. The exact reasons remain unclear.

A Swiss woman was recently prevented from entering the USA, which led to a diplomatic intervention by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

For reasons of data and privacy protection, the FDFA did not provide any further information on the case reported by "Sonntagsblick ". The FDFA had been in contact with the Swiss woman concerned.

At a meeting with the interim chargé d'affaires of the US embassy in Bern, the head of the FDFA's American Division expressed his concern about the treatment of travelers to the USA.

This is apparently an isolated case. The FDFA is not aware of any other Swiss nationals who have been refused entry to the USA or who are in detention pending deportation.

A scientist and an entrepreneur rejected

In recent months, there have been increasing reports of Western citizens being refused entry to the USA. Some have even been taken into custody pending deportation. These measures appear to be linked to the tightened border controls under the Trump administration, which also involve searching travelers' electronic devices.

One prominent case involved a French scientist who wanted to travel to the USA for a conference. He was detained at the border and officials found messages on his cell phone criticizing Trump's science policy. This led to an investigation by the FBI. The US government denied that the entry ban was politically motivated.

The imprisonment of a Canadian businesswoman also made headlines. Despite having a valid work permit, she was arrested upon entry as her visa was deemed incomplete. The woman described her experience as traumatic.

As a result of these incidents, several European countries have tightened their travel advice for the USA. Great Britain and Germany warn of possible arrests for violations of entry regulations. The FDFA advises travelers to find out about the regulations in good time in order to avoid refoulement or detention.

