A planned trip to Crete ended in an 18-hour flight chaos for a woman from Vaud. Several detour meant that she ended up back in Zurich instead of Crete.

A planned vacation trip to Crete turned into an unexpected adventure for a woman from Vaud. The trip, which began on May 24 in Zurich, ended after 18 hours and several detour back at the starting point without the passenger ever having set foot on Crete, as reported by "20 Minuten".

The journey began with a flight from Zurich to Heraklion, which did not go as planned due to unfavorable weather conditions. After several unsuccessful attempts to land over Crete, the plane was diverted to Athens, where the passengers had to stay on the plane without being fed. This situation was particularly stressful for families with small children.

After a short stay in Athens, the journey continued to Kos before another attempt was made to land in Heraklion, the largest city on the Greek island of Crete. However, this attempt also failed and the plane finally landed in Thessaloniki. The passengers had to spend the night there at their own expense, as no refunds were offered.

Plane returns to Zurich

The next day, another attempt was made to reach Crete, but this also failed. The passengers had the choice of disembarking in Athens without luggage or returning to Zurich. The woman from Vaud opted to return to Zurich as all her bookings were for Heraklion.

The airline Condor confirmed that extreme weather conditions were the cause of the detour. It apologized to the passengers and offered to contact customer service for possible refunds. In the end, the Vaud woman reached Crete three days later on an Easyjet flight.