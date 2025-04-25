Swiss sheep have to be shorn every year. But what to do with the wool when nobody wants it? Bild: IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Swiss sheep farmers are facing a problem: stocks are full and demand has collapsed. Swisswool, the largest buyer of raw wool, is imposing a freeze for the first time. What's going wrong on the wool market?

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss sheep's wool remains in stockpiles: Swisswool is not accepting any new wool this spring because 400 tons are lying unsold in the warehouse.

Shearing is a loss-making business for many breeders. They will probably have to dispose of their wool for a fee.

Swiss wool is hardly suitable for clothing and is mostly processed into insulating materials, sales of which have recently plummeted.

Since subsidies were abolished in 2009, wool has lacked economic support - despite its ecological benefits and regional production. Show more

Anyone who keeps sheep these days knows that shearing does not bring in money, but costs money. And this year it may even cost more. This is because Switzerland's largest wool buyer, Swisswool, based in Buchs SG, is no longer accepting wool this spring.

The reason is overfilled warehouses, as Managing Director Friedrich Baur explained to SRF: "The year 2024 was catastrophic, demand has completely collapsed."

Swisswool buys around half of Switzerland's raw wool every year - around 300 tons. However, there are currently around 400 tons of unsold wool in storage.

A by-product with no market value

Because of this surplus, up to 80 tons of new wool from this spring will probably have to be disposed of, estimates Matthias Rüesch from the St. Gallen Sheep Breeders' Association.

Shearing is required by law: For animal welfare reasons, sheep must be sheared at least once a year. However, the costs of shearing often exceed the proceeds.

"There is no other company that accepts wool on a large scale and pays cash," says Rüesch. Depending on the quality, Swisswool pays 30 centimes to 1.50 francs per kilo. This is rarely enough to cover the shearing costs.

Insulation material instead of sweaters

According to Swisswool, the freeze on acceptances was necessary to relieve the overfilled warehouses. Although demand for wool products had risen briefly during the coronavirus pandemic, it has since plummeted - both domestically and internationally.

In addition, Swisswool lost its long-standing laundry in Belgium due to its financial difficulties, which has made processing even more difficult.

Anyone who thinks that Swiss wool is processed into clothing is mistaken. Because of its coarse fibers, wool is usually not suitable for textiles. Instead, it is processed into mattress fillings or ecological insulation materials.

Structural questions remain unanswered

It is precisely these markets that have come under pressure in recent years - due to cheaper competitor products, rising logistics costs and fluctuating construction activity.

Nevertheless, Swisswool boss Baur does not see a fundamental structural break: "The business with wool products itself is not at risk." The company hopes to have found new processing routes in other European countries by the time the shearing takes place in the fall.

Sheep's wool: from warping to the finished comforter

The current crisis highlights a fundamental problem: sheep's wool is an ecologically valuable natural product, it grows back, is biodegradable and produced regionally. Nevertheless, it lacks economic support.

What now?

When wool subsidies were abolished in 2009, production was left to market forces. Since then, farms have repeatedly struggled with price pressure and excess quantities.

Initiatives such as Swisswool were created for precisely this reason. Founded in 2010, the aim was to secure a stable supply of Swiss wool and promote new uses. This has been successful in the meantime, but now there is once again a threat of the devaluation of a traditional raw material.

While the sheep have to be shorn, the question arises: where to put the wool? Storage is hardly worthwhile when prices are low, and disposal incurs costs. Some voices are now once again calling for the targeted promotion of natural materials such as wool, for example through ecological building regulations or strengthening regional supply chains.

Until then, many farmers can only hope for autumn and that the appreciation of Swiss wool will not be permanently lost.

Zahlen und Fakten zur Schweizer Wolle - Around 700 tons of raw wool are produced in Switzerland every year. - Swisswool buys around half of this. - The price per kilo is between 0.30 and 1.50 francs. - Most of the wool is processed into insulation materials. - It is hardly suitable for clothing due to its coarse structure.

This article was created with the help of AI.

More videos from this section