The writer Peter Bichsel passed away on Saturday. He was 89 years old.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The renowned Swiss writer Peter Bichsel has died peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 89.

Bichsel is known for his short stories and keen observations of Swiss society.

He was awarded the Grand Schiller Prize in 2012. Show more

The writer Peter Bichsel has died at the age of 89. He fell asleep peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday afternoon, according to theSolothurner Zeitung newspaper. Bichsel is one of Switzerland's best-known and most successful writers.

Bichsel was born in Lucerne in 1935, but spent most of his life in Bellach near Solothurn. He began his career as a primary school teacher before devoting himself to writing.

Bichsel's breakthrough came in 1964 with the short story collection "Eigentlich möchte Frau Blum den Milchmann kennenlernen".

He was awarded numerous national and international prizes, including the Solothurn Literature Prize, the Group 47 Prize and the Grand Schiller Prize. He was a member of the legendary Gruppe 47, which also included such great authors as Ingeborg Bachmann and Günter Grass. Peter Bichsel also co-founded the Solothurn Literature Festival in 1978.

Peter Bichsel was known for focusing on the everyday and inconspicuous in his works. With his simple language, he gave a voice to people who are often overlooked. In his short stories, he tackled big, important themes.

Bichsel also made a name for himself in the public eye as a keen observer of political and social conditions in Switzerland. He spoke openly about problems and things that were often kept quiet. He repeatedly held up a mirror to Switzerland, particularly in his numerous columns.

Peter Bichsel would have been 90 years old on March 24.