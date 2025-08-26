The confiscated, supposedly all-natural preparation "Slimming King". Laboratory analysis has detected semaglutide in an effective dosage. Swissmedic

Swissmedic has observed several worrying developments with regard to unauthorized and in some cases counterfeit weight loss products. GLP-1 active ingredients are particularly affected.

Taking them could pose a considerable health risk.

Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, is warning of an increasing number of counterfeit, misleading or unauthorized weight loss products containing GLP-1 active substances. "Such preparations may contain untested, undeclared or harmful substances, be of inadequate quality or incorrectly dosed", it states in a press release.

The use of these products therefore poses considerable health risks. In addition to illegal slimming injections, "slimming preparations" are also offered as dietary supplements. According to the press release, misleading names are used, the Swissmedic logo is misused or fictitious quality seals are applied in order to deliberately deceive consumers.

This product with the name "GLP-1" improperly bears the Swissmedic logo and several fictitious certifications. Swissmedic

GLP-1 receptor agonist active ingredients are currently very popular on social media - often with unrealistic promises of weight loss. "Criminal counterfeiters and dubious providers are exploiting this trend and advertising these products, sometimes very intrusively, particularly on social media, on websites or via direct advertising," writes the regulatory and supervisory authority for therapeutic products in Switzerland, based in Bern.

Swissmedic warns against these developments: Misleading presentation : products are increasingly bearing designations such as "GLP-1". They are marketed as food supplements or drops and may bear the logos of regulatory authorities such as Swissmedic as well as fictitious quality seals in order to deliberately mislead consumers.

Undeclared active ingredients : Products often advertised as "natural" actually contain pharmacologically active substances - without any declaration or dosage information.

Counterfeits and unauthorized imitation products: Criminal suppliers falsify labels of commercially available pens or offer active ingredients that are still being researched as illegally manufactured preparations - in individual cases with potentially life-threatening consequences.

Swissmedic issues an urgent warning against the purchase and use of such products. Taking them poses a considerable health risk.

Such counterfeits are therefore offered illegally on online channels. A current case concerns a confiscated injection preparation from Hong Kong called "Slimming King". According to the declaration, the product contains only natural ingredients. The Swissmedic laboratory had detected the prescription-only active ingredient semaglutide in therapeutic dosage in the preparation. This may only be used under medical supervision.