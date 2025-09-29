The imputed rental value for residential property will be abolished. sda

After 91 years, it's over: Swiss voters have clearly rejected the imputed rental value. But the decision raises new questions - for homeowners and tenants alike.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The imputed rental value will be abolished, with 57.7 percent of voters saying yes.

The result was clear in rural areas, while the no votes predominated in the cities.

Owners benefit, while tenants fear higher burdens. Show more

After 91 years, the imputed rental value is history. 57.7 percent of the Swiss electorate said yes to the abolition - a surprising decision, as the majority of the population live in rented accommodation. Why did the reform nevertheless prevail, which political camps successfully mobilized, and what are the consequences for owners, tenants and cantons?

Who voted for the abolition - and why?

The Yes vote for abolition came primarily from the countryside. An above-average number of people live in owner-occupied homes there, and the approval rate was correspondingly high at 63%. In the cities, on the other hand, approval was only around 49%.

An age difference also became apparent: older people, who have often already paid off most of their mortgages, were clearly in favor. What is surprising, however, is that the majority of the younger generation also approved of the reform. Apparently, even many tenants felt the tax was unfair and wanted to keep the option of home ownership open in the future.

How did the parties position themselves?

The conservative camp, including the SVP, FDP and centrist parties, unanimously backed a Yes vote and mobilized strongly in the cantons. On the other side, the SP and the Greens fought against the bill, but were only able to convince their base in part. Among the Greens in particular, the majority of voters did not follow the "no" slogan, but instead voted 52% in favor of the reform.

The Green Liberals abstained from voting, but 62% of their supporters backed the abolition. The supporters thus managed to form a broad alliance that ultimately prevailed against the left-wing opposition.

What does the reform mean for homeowners?

For homeowners, the end of the imputed rental value is a significant tax relief. In future, they will no longer have to pay tax on notional income just because they live in their own home. Those who have largely repaid their mortgages will benefit the most, as they will no longer be taxed on the imputed rental value and at the same time will hardly feel any disadvantages from the abolition of the debt interest deduction.

Owners with high mortgages, on the other hand, will lose this deduction and could even pay more tax in some cases. The decisive factor will be how the cantons implement the law, for example with regard to the question of whether energy-efficient renovations will continue to be tax-privileged.

And what does this mean for tenants?

Tenants will not benefit directly from the reform, on the contrary: critics warn of additional burdens. If the cantons lose billions as a result of the abolition of the imputed rental value, they could be forced to absorb these losses through higher taxes or levies.

SP Co-President Mattea Meyer is therefore calling for a cap on returns so that rising rents do not become an additional burden for the middle classes. Trade unions are also warning that the incentive for undeclared work could increase, as homeowners no longer have to claim tax deductions for renovations and therefore attach less importance to invoices.

Which cantons are particularly affected?

Tourist cantons such as Graubünden, Ticino and Valais are feeling the effects most of all. In these cantons, the imputed rental value also means that second homes are no longer taxed, which is making a big dent in their coffers. To compensate for these losses, a property tax on vacation homes was decided at the same time.

However, it is already clear that many cantons are skeptical as to whether this instrument will actually work. While mountain cantons such as Graubünden are expecting revenue losses of up to CHF 90 million per year, the homeowners' association is already signaling resistance. It is uncertain whether the property tax will be politically feasible in all cantons.

What remains to be seen - and when will the reform come into force?

The reform will not come into force until 2028 at the earliest, so the federal government and cantons have several years to define specific rules. There are many unanswered questions. How will energy-efficient renovations be subsidized in the future if tax deductions are abolished?

Who will fill the holes in the state coffers, and will this ultimately hit the middle class or the wealthy harder? And how can undeclared work, which could become more attractive if deductions are abolished, be combated? One thing is clear: the yes vote to abolish the imputed rental value is not the end of the discussion, it is just the beginning.