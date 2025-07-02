According to the plans of the federal government and the army, the F-35 fighter jets (bottom) are to replace the current F/A-18 (top left). Picture: sda

The problems with the F-35 are not unique. Since the 1960s, the Swiss Armed Forces have repeatedly encountered major difficulties when it comes to buying new fighter jets - and even one Federal Councillor has already resigned.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The procurement of the F-35A fighter jets will probably be significantly more expensive than the agreed fixed price of CHF 6 billion.

The 36 jets ordered in the USA will cost CHF 1.3 billion more than previously assumed.

This is not the first time that the Swiss Armed Forces have had problems with the procurement of new fighter jets. Show more

In Switzerland, the purchase of new fighter jets repeatedly gets politicians into hot water and heats up the minds of voters.

"Sometimes parliament is deceived. Sometimes the planes are simply too expensive. And sometimes the people just don't want what they're supposed to", wrote Blick last week, looking back on "decades of bankruptcies, bad luck and mishaps".

It all began with the so-called "Mirage scandal" at the beginning of the 1960s, which occupied the public's attention and shook confidence in the army and political institutions.

The resignation of Defense Minister Paul Chaudet at the end of November 1966 marked the end of the affair. The scandal also led to the first parliamentary commission of inquiry.

From the failed vote on the purchase of 22 Gripen jets in 2014 to the Mirage affair at the beginning of the 1960s - a look back at the history of the Swiss Air Force.

2014: A macho slogan causes the Gripen to crash

In 2010, the Federal Council selects the Gripen from Swedish manufacturer Saab as its fighter jet - even though it is not the top choice in the technical evaluation. Sweden wanted to finish developing the jet together with the domestic arms company Ruag, while Switzerland hoped to gain more technical expertise.

As a result, secret reports find their way into the public domain. These documents reveal that the single-engine multi-role combat aircraft is said to have failed tests. At the same time, Swiss military pilots express concerns because they want to buy a better aircraft.

In 2014, the Swiss electorate said no to a military proposal for the first time in two decades by voting no to the Gripen. Image: SRF

The Federal Council does not cut the best figure during this time either. The highlight is a pro-Gripen event at which Federal Councillor Ueli Maurer makes a macho remark and compares housewives to everyday objects: "How many everyday objects that are 30 years old do you still have at home?" Maurer's answer: "We don't have many, except of course the woman who runs the household."

The result? A lesson at the ballot box: 53.4 percent of Swiss voters say no to the Gripen. Voters reject a military policy proposal for the first time in 20 years.

1993: "Stop F/A-18" initiative leaves the army trembling

In spring 1992, the National Council and Council of States say yes to the purchase of 34 US F/A-18 fighter jets at a price of CHF 3.5 billion. But even this purchase does not go smoothly through the political process.

The Group for a Switzerland without an Army, GSoA for short, launches a popular initiative "Stop F/A 18" as a result of the purchase decision. This was rejected by the electorate in 1989. However, the 42.8 percent of votes in favor were a clear sign of mistrust.

On the day of the vote in June 1993, the GSoA organized a concert on the Bundesplatz in Bern. Picture: zVg

Five years later, the first F/A-18 fighter aircraft are delivered. Months before the last aircraft goes to the army in 1999, an aircraft crashes in the canton of Valais.

Today, as before, the Swiss Air Force still has 30 F/A-18 fighter jets. However, only half of these are maintained for use.

1972: Abandoning Corsair and not the best choice afterwards

"After the Mirage scandal in 1964, the Swiss Air Force struggled to procure the new fighter jets it urgently needed. In 1972, the Federal Council even refused to sign a ready-made purchase contract," wrote the WOZ in April 2008 in the fifth installment of its series on the history of Swiss fighter aircraft.

The federal authorities are looking for a replacement for the Venom fighter aircraft. In 1972, the Federal Council says no to the procurement of the Corsair A-7D due to insufficient federal finances.

Eugen Studer, head of the air force at the time, feared an implausible fleet without modern aircraft. "We will not set up an antique store in the air force," he is quoted as saying in the media.

In 2008, WOZ published a multi-part series on the history of Swiss fighter aircraft. Picture: WOZ

Three years later, the financial outlook is still not rosy, yet the Confederation and parliament agree to purchase new fighter jets. In August 1975, the purchase of 72 F-5 Tigers at a price of around 1.2 billion Swiss francs was approved.

Critics claim that although the aircraft is not the best, it is certainly the most suitable given the financial possibilities.

The Tiger procurement is also clouded by the Lockheed scandal. Several US arms manufacturers are involved in this corruption case. The Tiger manufacturer Northrop is also facing allegations of bribery. The federal government finally exonerates the company through an investigation.

1964: Heads roll after the Mirage scandal

On June 30, 1960, the Federal Council presents a new troop order: Switzerland was to set up an army equipped with high-tech equipment that could take on any opponent. The National Council and Council of States approve the bill in the fall of 1960 against the votes of the left.

One year later, the Federal Council logically declared that it wanted to acquire 100 French Mirage III S: "Without this renewal and modernization of the air force's aircraft fleet, the work that had begun would not only be incomplete, but would also suffer from a significant weakness."

In the summer of 2014, the NZZ describes how the planned Mirage procurement "got out of hand". Image: NZZ

Parliament approves CHF 870 million - but the costs soon get out of hand. In 1964, the Federal Council requests an additional credit of CHF 576 million. Four weeks later, Federal Councillor Kurt Furgler takes to the lectern in the National Council: "The Federal Council has not fulfilled its mandate." He continued: "There is a limit for permissible underestimates; this limit has been exceeded here."

"The Furgler report, which is tantamount to a political sonic boom in these troubled times, means that only 57 Mirage aircraft are being procured instead of 100. Immediately, the heads of Chief of Staff Jakob Annasohn and Etienne Primault, Chief of Weapons of the Air Force, rolled", the NZZ looked back on the Mirage scandal in 2014.

Federal Councillor Paul Chaudet is still able to hold on for the time being, even though his image is in the cellar. The resignation of the defense minister in November 1966 marked the end of the affair.

By 1970, 57 Mirage had been delivered. Switzerland buys a total of 61 models, ten of which are lost in crashes over the years. They remain the backbone of the air force until the end of the 1990s.

