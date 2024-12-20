Switzerland and the EU have concluded substantive negotiations on future relations, the Federal Council has announced.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland and the EU have concluded substantive negotiations on future relations, the Federal Council has announced.

The media conference in stream. Show more

After 197 meetings, Switzerland and the EU have concluded the substantive negotiations on future relations. The objectives defined in the negotiating mandate have been "achieved in all areas concerned", the Federal Council announced on Friday.

According to the national government, the institutional issues will be directly integrated into the individual internal market agreements and the rules on state aid will only apply to three specific areas: Air transport, land transport and electricity. The public service is "not affected".

In the case of the free movement of persons, a safeguard clause should be applied if necessary. According to the Federal Council, Switzerland can guarantee the wage and working conditions for posted workers "while permanently maintaining the current level of protection".

Cohesion contribution defined

From 1 January, Switzerland is to regain full access to EU research funding programs such as Horizon Europe, according to the statement. In addition, Switzerland and the EU are to work together to ensure the secure and smooth operation of the electricity grids even before the package comes into force.

In a transitional phase, Switzerland is to make an annual cohesion contribution of CHF 130 million between 2025 and 2029. For the period from 2030 to 2036, the Federal Council and the EU have agreed on an annual amount of CHF 350 million.

Parliament can decide in 2026

The final texts of the agreement are to be initialed in the spring. According to the Federal Council, talks with the cantons and the social and economic partners at domestic policy level will be concluded at the same time. There have been 150 consultations so far.

Before the summer break in 2025, the Federal Council intends to submit the package of agreements, the amendments to Swiss legislation and the accompanying measures for an ordinary consultation. Parliament will then have its turn from 2026.

Form and type of referendum open

The agreements to stabilize the bilateral path - i.e. the adaptation of existing agreements, state aid rules, participation in EU programmes and the Swiss contribution - are to be combined in a federal decree, according to the Federal Council. The three new agreements are to be presented in separate federal decrees.

"The Federal Council will make a final decision on the structure of the package and the type of referendum when the consultation process begins," it wrote in a statement. However, the final decision will remain with the Federal Assembly.