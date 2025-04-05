US President Donald Trump speaks during an event announcing new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House. Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa

After the tariff hammer from Washington, Bern is feverishly looking for a way out. According to media reports, the Federal Council is considering offering the USA investment guarantees worth billions.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland is examining investment commitments in response to Trump's punitive tariffs.

The Federal Department of Economic Affairs is taking its cue from the EFTA states' India deal.

Swiss companies are already invested in the USA to the tune of CHF 300 billion. Show more

The tariff hammer from Washington has triggered a flurry of activity in Bern: Following US President Donald Trump's announcement that he will impose a 31 percent tariff on Swiss exports from April 9, the Federal Council is looking for a way out of the looming trade conflict. According to Tages-Anzeiger and CH Media, concrete plans for a concession are circulating in government circles - in the form of investment commitments worth billions.

According to several sources, the Department of Economic Affairs under Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin (SVP) is examining whether Switzerland can manage a "deal à la India". At that time, the EFTA states - including Switzerland - had committed to investing 100 billion US dollars in India within 15 years in order to facilitate a free trade agreement. Now Bern is apparently trying to appease Trump with a similar offer.

Specifically, this involves state-supported guarantees for future direct investments in the USA - as a symbolic and politico-economic vote of confidence. This could provide Swiss companies with incentives to expand their already strong presence in the United States.

No countermeasures - yet

In fact, Switzerland is already one of the largest foreign investors in the US economy with around CHF 300 billion in direct investments. However, unlike India, America is not a traditional recipient of development capital - and Trump is likely to be less easily impressed.

The Federal Council has sharply criticized the tariff plans from Washington, but has so far deliberately refrained from taking countermeasures. Instead of escalation, diplomacy is apparently being used - and possibly financial incentives. Whether such an investment pact will actually come about, however, remains to be seen. The only thing that is clear is that time is pressing. The new tariffs are due to come into force on April 9.

The ball is now in the Federal Council's court - and possibly with those companies that could become political bargaining chips for the price of tariff exemption.