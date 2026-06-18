Will Gösgen get reinforcements? Parliament has lifted the ban on building nuclear power plants. But it will still be a long time before a new nuclear power plant goes online in Switzerland. KEYSTONE

The National Council has approved the Federal Council’s counterproposal to the “Stop the Blackout” initiative. This means nuclear power plants can once again be built in Switzerland. However, they still face other hurdles.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ban on building nuclear power plants is history. The National Council has reversed the nuclear phase-out.

However, a new nuclear power plant in Switzerland must overcome major political, legal, and economic hurdles before it can be built.

It’s unlikely that any new nuclear power plant will begin operations before 2045. Show more

Parliament has decided: The ban on building new nuclear power plants is history; nuclear power is once again an option for Switzerland’s energy supply. Specifically, the National Council approved the Federal Council’s counterproposal to the “Stop the Blackout” initiative, which reopens the door to construction.

Does this mean construction will begin soon and the reactors still in operation will be replaced? The short answer: Probably not. Here’s why:

Who will build a new nuclear power plant in Switzerland?

It would seem obvious that Axpo—operator of the Beznau nuclear power plant and a shareholder in the Leibstadt (39.1 percent) and Gösgen (25 percent) nuclear power plants—would seize this opportunity. But the electricity giant isn’t committing to that. The political, regulatory, and financial risks are too great to prioritize the construction of a new nuclear power plant, the company writes in an online dossier on the topic.

Alpiq owns 40 percent of the Gösgen nuclear power plant and 27.4 percent of the Leibstadt nuclear power plant. Yet even this electricity supplier responded to an inquiry from blue News by stating: “For Alpiq, the question of building a new plant does not arise in the current environment and under the current regulatory framework.”

It is even less likely that any of the other owners and operators of Swiss nuclear power plants—CKW, BKB, EWZ, AEW—would go it alone to build a new nuclear power plant.

Which location is a candidate for a new nuclear power plant?

Two municipalities have already made their positions known: Leibstadt, Aargau, where Switzerland’s newest nuclear power plant has been generating electricity since 1984, and Döttingen, Aargau, the village next to the Beznau nuclear power plant. The executive bodies of both municipalities emphasize that they would be willing to make part of their territory available for a new nuclear power plant.

It makes sense to build a new nuclear power plant where one already stands. Not only has the local population long since grown accustomed to it, but the logistics are also well-established—at least for the operation of a conventional system.

Whether it is actually technically and legally possible to build another nuclear power plant on the site of an existing one is another question. This will only be answered once such a project is examined in greater detail.

Who will cover the costs of a new nuclear power plant?

Construction costs are also linked to the lengthy political process and the permitting procedure—see the next point. Axpo states that the financial risks would only be bearable for a single company if the government were to “assume comprehensive risk.”

Estimating the costs involves projections and extrapolations based on current nuclear power plant projects. Energy expert Walter Rüegg estimates in the *NZZ* that the cost would be 5 to 8 billion Swiss francs per gigawatt of nuclear power plant capacity—covering construction, operation, and decommissioning at the end of its lifespan. Gösgen has a capacity of 1.01 gigawatts, and Leibstadt 1.23 gigawatts.

The total costs must be recouped through the sale of the electricity generated by the plant over its lifetime. In doing so, the nuclear power plant competes with all other electricity producers and will struggle to sell its output if its price exceeds the market price.

After more than 40 years, the federal government imposes strict requirements for the operation of a nuclear power plant. Reactor Unit 1 at the Beznau Nuclear Power Plant meets these requirements. Built in 1969, it is the oldest operating nuclear power plant in the world. One thing is clear: the longer a nuclear power plant feeds electricity into the grid, the cheaper the energy becomes—since the investment is amortized over a longer period of time.

China is building new nuclear power plants at one-third the cost of individual projects in the West, Walter Rüegg continues in the *NZZ*, which is a reason to hope that construction costs will also fall in Switzerland.

New construction projects in Finland and the United Kingdom, however, point in the opposite direction. The nuclear power plant at Hinkley Point will cost over 30 billion dollars instead of 25 billion and will not connect to the grid until the early 2030s, rather than in 2025 as planned. The reactor in Olkiluoto, Finland, ended up costing nearly four times as much as originally estimated, and it went into operation in 2023 instead of 2009.

At the same time, however, new nuclear power plants are continuously beginning to generate electricity. The World Nuclear Association reports in its latest report that seven reactors went online in 2024, and 70 are currently under construction.

When will a new nuclear power plant come online?

The current estimate is not before the mid-2040s. Axpo even expects it to be 2050 at the earliest. The reason is that even after the construction ban is lifted, a project for a new nuclear reactor in Switzerland must still overcome various political and legal hurdles. The first of these is likely to be the referendum against lifting the construction ban, which the Left-Green coalition has already announced.

Then the authorities must find a site and develop a project, which in turn requires several permits before it can be implemented.

What about small modular reactors?

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) are a new category of nuclear reactors. While conventional nuclear power plants are almost always custom-built to suit the conditions at their specific site, SMRs can be manufactured in factories. At the site, they simply need to be installed and connected. This raises the hope that power plants using SMRs can be built much faster than conventional nuclear power plants.

Since SMRs have only about one-third the capacity of conventional reactors—roughly 300 megawatts—they also pose a lower safety risk.

So far, modular small reactors have remained a cost-effective, flexible alternative only in theory. A project in the U.S. was halted long before it went online because costs skyrocketed, and as a result, the electricity would have become far too expensive for anyone to purchase.

Axpo also states that for SMRs to become a viable option for them, they would first have to prove at another site that they can be operated economically. Axpo rules out building a pioneering mini-reactor in Switzerland.

Would a new nuclear power plant close a potential electricity gap in Switzerland?

In all likelihood, no new nuclear power plant will go into operation in Switzerland before 2045. Therefore, it cannot contribute to the electricity supply during these 20 years. This is one of the arguments put forward by opponents of the nuclear phase-out.

Proponents emphasized in the debate that the primary goal is to reauthorize the technology. Their hope may be that nuclear power plant technology will advance so significantly in the coming years that construction will take much less time. However, the procedures required before construction can begin at a site do not take any less time as a result.

The goal of the Energy Strategy 2050 is to supply Switzerland with renewable energy from water, sun, wind, and biomass. If this goal is achieved, there would be no need for a new nuclear power plant in Switzerland.

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