In an emergency, Swiss air defense would not have much to offer against an attack from a distance. sda

Not even conditionally ready to defend itself: If Switzerland were to be attacked from the air in the event of war, it would be practically defenceless. This is the conclusion reached by the military intelligence service.

Andreas Fischer

The security situation in Europe has changed dramatically since the start of Putin's war of aggression against Ukraine. Even an attack by Russia on a NATO member, long considered unthinkable, is considered a realistic possibility by the military and intelligence services from 2027.

Against this backdrop, specific threat scenarios developed by the Military Intelligence Service (MIS) are causing people to sit up and take notice. SRF first reported on this.

While the MND considers an attack on land to be "unlikely" due to Switzerland's location in the middle of Europe, the situation is very different for attacks from the air. The "large distances to current and possible future war zones no longer offer any protection", it says. Wars are now fought from great distances.

The Swiss Armed Forces would be powerless against ballistic missiles, drones and cruise missiles targeting critical infrastructure. Or as Stefan Holenstein, Colonel in the General Staff and President of the Swiss Military Association, drastically summarizes it: "Our airspace is a sieve of holes."

Army not capable of defense in its current state

It is unlikely that Putin's imperial ambitions will lead to Russia annexing Switzerland. But Holenstein points out that it is always about power politics. The potential for attacks from a distance is there, so you have to think the unthinkable in order to be prepared.

Being prepared is a good keyword: the Swiss Armed Forces are clearly not at all prepared when it comes to air defense. "The Swiss Armed Forces are not capable of defending themselves in the state they are in today," says Division Commander Rolf André Siegenthaler, Head of the Armed Forces Logistics Base, in plain language.

Army chief Thomas Süssli does not contradict the devastating analysis, but emphasizes that the army is not in a "desolate state". For more than 20 years, its mission has been to "protect and help", and the reform was approved by the people in a referendum on "Army XXI" in 2003.

The fact that the global political situation has now changed completely presents the army with huge challenges. Whereas in the past two decades it was merely a matter of "maintaining competence" in defense matters, now a real defense capability must be regained. This will require 50 billion francs, says Süssli.

Armored howitzers fall apart in action

This is an enormous sum, which seems to be put into perspective when you take a closer look. According to SRF, only 20 percent of Swiss airspace can currently be defended. What's more, the new F-35 fighter jets and the Patriot air defense system will not be delivered until 2027.

Some of the army's equipment is also in a questionable condition, as SRF research has revealed. The army still officially has 133 of the M109 self-propelled howitzers (in service since 1968) in its inventory. This is actually enough to equip four artillery divisions with 24 howitzers each.

The catch: most of the "self-propelled howitzers no longer roll at all or fall apart when they are deployed", as Stefan Holenstein puts it. As a result, the army can effectively only equip a single artillery division with functioning self-propelled howitzers and the associated equipment.

The picture is similar for main battle tanks. Instead of the 168 main battle tanks required for six battalions, the army only has 56 that are equipped for an emergency.