The Russian attack with 19 drones on Poland is also causing concern in Bern. Defense Minister Martin Pfister admits: Switzerland would have had no chance of fending off such an attack.

Federal Councillor Pfister explained that the Swiss army would not have been able to detect or shoot down such drones.

The Federal Council is pinning its hopes on the new F-35 fighter jets and the Patriot system - but their delivery has been delayed. Show more

The Russian attack on Poland with a swarm of 19 drones is a matter of concern not only for NATO, but also for Swiss politicians. While some of the missiles were shot down over Poland, one thing in particular remained clear in Bern: Switzerland would be defenceless in such a scenario.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister made it clear on the fringes of the autumn session in the Federal Parliament that the army would not currently be in a position to intercept drones. "No, the drones could not have been shot down," Pfister told the Luzerner Zeitung newspaper. Even the Air Force's most powerful fighter jets, the F/A-18, are inadequate for this: the radar cannot detect such targets.

At present, Switzerland relies solely on "M Flab" anti-aircraft guns, which are deployed selectively - for example at the WEF in Davos. However, their range of a few kilometers is not sufficient to effectively protect the country.

Several delays in procurement

Pfister sees the latest events as evidence of the Federal Council's armaments strategy: "The F-35 could fend off such drone attacks, which is another reason why it is so important to us." The first jets are due to arrive from 2027. However, it is unclear whether Switzerland will actually receive all 36 aircraft ordered, as the costs are rising beyond the six billion francs originally promised.

There are alsodelays with the second central project,the Patriot missiles for ground-based air defense. Although Switzerland had ordered five systems in 2022, the USA is currently prioritizing deliveries to Ukraine. It remains to be seen whether and to what extent this will affect the Swiss schedule.

For Pfister, one thing is clear: Switzerland must massively modernize its defenses - because in its current state, it would be practically defenceless against a coordinated drone attack.