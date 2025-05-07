The new German government wants to increasingly turn back migrants at the border in future KEYSTONE (Symbolbild)

Germany wants to systematically turn back migrants at the border in future. In Switzerland's view, this is against the law.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland's view, the systematic rejections at the border planned in Germany are in breach of the law.

The Swiss authorities are monitoring the effects and examining measures if necessary, wrote the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) on X. Show more

In Switzerland's view, systematic refoulement at the border, as planned by Germany, is against the law. Switzerland regrets that Germany has taken these measures without consultation, the Department of Justice announced on the X portal on Wednesday.

The Swiss authorities are monitoring the effects and are examining measures if necessary, the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) wrote on X. Switzerland expects the cross-border movement of people and goods to remain unaffected. "Citizens of both countries should continue to be able to commute to work across the border unhindered," it said.

He added that Federal Councillor Beat Jans had proposed a meeting at ministerial level, but had yet to receive a response.

Systematische Zurückweisungen an der Grenze verstossen aus Sicht der Schweiz gegen geltendes Recht. Die Schweiz bedauert, dass Deutschland diese Massnahmen ohne Absprache getroffen hat. Die Schweizer Behörden beobachten die Auswirkungen und prüfen gegebenenfalls Massnahmen. 1/4 — EJPD - DFJP - DFGP (@EJPD_DFJP_DFGP) May 7, 2025

Announcement shortly after taking office

Jans is convinced that the Schengen states can only overcome the challenges of migration by working together. He also stated that it was always about people, including vulnerable people, women and children.

The new German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt wants to ensure a reduction in irregular migration with more police officers at Germany's land borders and stricter rules. A few hours after taking office, the CSU politician announced that in future, asylum seekers should also be able to be turned back at the border.