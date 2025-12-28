During an attempted deportation in December 2024, a man who had already landed in the Afghan capital Kabul had to travel back to Switzerland. (symbolic image) Keystone

Switzerland has been negotiating with Taliban representatives in the background since a failed return flight a year ago. Now it has deported the second Afghan this year.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In mid-December, a convicted criminal was deported to Afghanistan.

Despite the lack of official relations with the Taliban government, Switzerland once again carried out a repatriation after a previous attempt had failed.

In August, the SEM held talks with Taliban representatives in Geneva, which led to the identification of 13 criminals and should enable future deportations. Show more

The Confederation deported the second Afghan criminal in mid-December. The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) confirmed a corresponding report by the "Sonntagsblick" newspaper on Sunday in response to an inquiry by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

He is the second man out of twenty Afghans convicted by a final judgment to be deported this year to his home country, where the Taliban have been in power since 2021. Deportations to Afghanistan are difficult as Switzerland has no official relations with the Taliban government.

Just over a year ago, an attempt to deport him failed: having already landed in Kabul, the man had to travel back to Switzerland. In August, the SEM therefore invited representatives of the unofficial Taliban government to Geneva Airport for negotiations to regulate future deportations.

The Taliban representatives identified 13 out of a total of twenty criminals from Afghanistan. Among them was the man who was deported to Afghanistan in December, the SEM told Keystone-SDA. According to the SEM, preparations are underway for further deportations.