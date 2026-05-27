No wedding, but mutual protection: the responsible committee of the Council of States has drafted the legal basis for a formal civil partnership, or pacs for short. (theme picture) Keystone

In future, couples should be able to officially regulate their relationship without getting married. With the so-called "Pacs", Switzerland is planning a new form of formal civil partnership based on the French model. The consultation process has now begun.

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In future, couples who do not wish to marry but still want to formally regulate their relationship will be able to enter into a formal civil partnership. A consultation is now underway on this Pacte civil de solidarité, or Pacs for short, which is based on the French model.

The bill was initiated by Andrea Caroni, a member of the FDP Council of States from Ausserrhoden, with a parliamentary initiative in 2022. The Legal Affairs Committee of the Council of States (RK-S) published its draft on Wednesday. Interested parties can comment on the law on formal civil partnerships until September 17.

The Pacs is intended to give partners the opportunity to enter into a non-marital civil partnership with clearly regulated rights and obligations. They can promise each other personal and financial support. Or identify themselves as a couple, for example when concluding contracts or in hospital.

Marriage or cohabitation should not be called into question. However, the Pacs should be closer to cohabitation than to marriage.