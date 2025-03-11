Switzerland exported less war material in 2024.

Popular Swiss war material export: the Piranha wheeled armored personnel carrier. (Archive image) sda

Swiss war material exports fell by five percent in 2024. Germany remained the main customer, followed by the USA, Italy, Sweden and Romania.

Switzerland exported less war material last year. In total, armaments worth CHF 664.7 million were exported to 60 countries based on licenses issued by Seco. This corresponds to a decrease of five percent compared to 2023.

In contrast, total exports of goods from Switzerland rose by four percent last year, as announced by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) on Tuesday.

The five main buyer countries of Swiss war material in 2024 were Germany with deliveries worth CHF 203.8 million, followed by the USA with CHF 76.1 million, Italy with CHF 50.6 million, Sweden with CHF 42.0 million and Romania with CHF 38.5 million.

Major transactions included exports of various types of ammunition and ammunition components to Germany, armored vehicles and their components to Germany and Romania, components for fighter aircraft to the USA and components for guns to Italy.