While patients in Switzerland are waiting for life-saving organs, these are being exported abroad. Swisstransplant Director Franz Immer admits: "We are facing a serious problem."

No time? blue News summarizes for you Patients are dying in Switzerland because many available livers are not being used and some are going abroad.

Hospitals are reluctant to use organs, which leads to bottlenecks.

New techniques are intended to improve the situation, but the benefits are still unclear. Show more

In Switzerland, many people are desperately waiting for a liver transplant. Time is of the essence, as the clock on life continues to tick inexorably. Last year, 491 people were on the waiting list, but only 133 of them received a new liver. Sadly, 36 people died while waiting hopefully for an organ.

Research by "NZZ am Sonntag" has now revealed that more livers are available than are actually being used. Potentially suitable donor organs are not being used in Swiss hospitals, while some patients die on the waiting list.

To make matters worse, 20 Swiss livers have been exported abroad in the last two years, even though there would have been suitable recipients in Switzerland. These organs were rejected by Swiss doctors, often without examining them locally, while doctors in neighboring countries classified them as suitable and transplanted them.

Serious consequences

Franz Immer, Director of the Swisstransplant Foundation, which coordinates organ donation on behalf of the Swiss Confederation, admits that there are problems with liver transplants. "The organ utilization rate has fallen significantly in the last two years," Immer explains to the newspaper...

Switzerland was once the leader in Europe, today it is below average. Hospitals have become more cautious, especially when it comes to livers from donors who do not appear to be ideal. This mainly concerns livers removed after cardiovascular arrest, which has led to poor results.

The consequences of this reluctance are serious. Suitable organs could remain unused. Always emphasizes that time and cost pressures play a role, as the removal and evaluation of organs are resource-intensive and are only fully covered by health insurance if the organ is transplanted.

Concerns about the export of organs abroad

Internationally, the situation is viewed critically. Peter Lodge, President of the European Surgical Association, expresses concern about the export of organs abroad while domestic patients die on the waiting list. Immer also takes a critical view of exports, as there would have been a suitable recipient in Switzerland for every organ, as the newspaper further reports.

Switzerland has recently lost a lot of experience in this area, particularly at Zurich University Hospital. There, Pierre-Alain Clavien and Philipp Dutkowski were leaders in the use of less than optimal livers. After they left the hospital, their reputation faded. Dutkowski moved to the University Hospital Basel, which does not have a license for liver transplants.

Despite the challenges, the hope for medical progress remains. Franz Immer sees the solution in the introduction of a new removal technique, which is to be implemented throughout Switzerland in order to increase the utilization rate. Funding for this technology is currently being secured.

Ultimately, the question of whether the reluctance to perform transplants has led to more deaths remains unanswered. The death rate depends on many factors and there is no data yet to show whether withholding certain organs has improved transplant outcomes.