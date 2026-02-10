According to the Transparency International Index, Switzerland lacks transparency in lobbying and rules for the transfer of civil servants to the private sector. (symbolic image) Keystone

Switzerland has lost trust in the new corruption index: It falls to 6th place due to a lack of transparency and clear rules against corruption, according to Transparency International.

Switzerland has taken a step backwards in the fight against corruption in the public sector. In the Transparency International ranking, it fell one place to 6th place in an international comparison.

The Swiss branch of the organization Transparency International sees a clear downward trend and calls on the federal government, cantons and municipalities to take action in a press release issued on Tuesday.

In the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2025 published by Transparency International on Tuesday, Switzerland scored 80 out of a possible 100 points. This is one point less than the previous year. According to the organization, the decline indicates an increased willingness to engage in corruption.

Confederation, cantons and municipalities have a duty

Transparency International criticizes the existing anti-corruption measures in Switzerland as inadequate. Although the Confederation's new anti-corruption strategy is an important instrument, it has gaps. For example, it fails to promote transparency in lobbying at administrative level.

The strategy also does not formulate any targets for waiting periods when executives move from the administration to the private sector. Furthermore, there is no actual anti-corruption authority, only an interdepartmental working group without enforcement powers.

According to the organization, strategies to combat corruption in the cantons and municipalities are almost completely lacking. This is problematic, as the cantons are responsible for 43% and the municipalities for 24% of public spending in Switzerland. The potential for nepotism and conflicts of interest is correspondingly high there.

Longer negative trend

According to Transparency International, Switzerland's recent loss of points is part of a longer-term negative trend. Over the last ten years, Switzerland has lost a total of six points. In the same period, the average drop in Western European countries was two points.

According to the organization, this trend indicates that the risk of corruption in the Swiss public sector is increasing overall.

Urs Thalmann, Managing Director of Transparency International Switzerland, refers in the press release to studies according to which the proportion of Swiss businesspeople who describe bribery of public officials as common has risen sharply. At the same time, another study shows a weakening of anti-corruption institutions. The decline in the CPI suggests that the willingness to engage in corruption has increased.

What the index measures

The index has been compiled since 1995 and is a composite index based on various surveys and assessments by independent institutions.

Switzerland shares 6th place in the index with Sweden. Denmark (rank 1), Finland (rank 2), Singapore (rank 3), New Zealand and Norway (both rank 4) achieved better scores than Switzerland.