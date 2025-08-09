Returning empty-handed: the President of the Swiss Confederation was unable to avert the tariff shock. Peter Schneider/KEYSTONE/dpa

The USA is ultimately harming itself with the punitive tariffs against Switzerland: That's what James McGovern, a member of the US House of Representatives and co-chair of a Swiss friendship group in the US Congress, believes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US Democrat James McGovern criticizes the new punitive tariffs against Switzerland as self-harming for the USA.

He warns of rising prices in the USA for products such as chocolate, watches and medicines.

The tariffs and economic policy issues were discussed at a meeting of US and Swiss parliamentarians in Geneva. Show more

In an interview published by "Blick" on Saturday, Democrat MP James McGovern said that the 39% punitive tariffs against Switzerland would have a real impact on US consumers at some point. This would take the form of rising prices, for example for chocolate, watches and medicines.

"From the US perspective, this is self-harming - and it also harms a good ally, Switzerland," McGovern, who is also co-chair of a Swiss friendship group in the US Congress, is quoted as saying. As soon as the prices for the aforementioned goods rise in the US, there will also be resistance, the Massachusetts MP continued.

"And I think members of Congress - Democrats and Republicans alike - will hear from their constituents sooner rather than later about rising prices. And they will demand answers."

Switzerland's friends in the US Congress pointed out that Trump's trade policy was bad. However, US President Donald Trump has "a fundamental lack of understanding of the trade imbalance" and is slow to learn. McGovern described the punitive tariffs against Switzerland as a "catastrophe for Swiss companies". He hopes that Trump will change his course.

US and Swiss parliamentarians meet

McGovern was interviewed by "Blick" following a meeting of US and Swiss parliamentarians in Geneva on Friday. However, the Co-President of the Swiss Friendship Group in the US Congress said he did not attend the meeting.

The Swiss-US Parliamentary Association announced on Saturday that several Swiss parliamentarians had met with over twenty members of the US Congress in the city on the Rhone. Representatives of the Federal Administration, the economic offices of several cantons in western Switzerland and the Swiss-US Chamber of Commerce also took part.

The meeting had been planned for a long time and provided an opportunity to reaffirm historical ties and shared values between Switzerland and the USA. Economic and trade policy issues were discussed, in particular the new tariffs that came into force on Friday.

"May these constructive + friendly contacts help to quickly resolve the current difficulties in the interests of both sides," wrote Damien Cottier, President of the Swiss-US Parliamentary Association, on the short message service X. Cottier is a member of the Neuchâtel FDP National Council.

