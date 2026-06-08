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Available from Thursday Switzerland gets a summer coin

SDA

8.6.2026 - 10:57

This is what the summer coin looks like.
This is what the summer coin looks like.
Swissmint

The Federal Mint Swissmint is dedicating a new special coin series to the four seasons. It starts with a 20-franc silver summer coin, which will be available from June 11.

Keystone-SDA

08.06.2026, 10:57

08.06.2026, 11:13

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Swissmint is launching a four-part special coin series on the seasons.
  • The first issue is dedicated to summer and features the sun and the "summer triangle" constellation.
  • The silver coin will be released on June 11 in two limited editions.
Show more

The Federal Mint Swissmint has presented a new special coin series. In the coming years, the four seasons will be immortalized on a total of four collector coins.

The series will kick off with a 20-franc silver coin commemorating summer. The design features the sun as the central motif and the "summer triangle" constellation. The design is complemented by the Italian word "Estate" for summer.

The new series is intended not only to depict the different seasons, but also to emphasize Switzerland's linguistic diversity.

Each of the four coins is dedicated to a season and designed in a different national language. The series thus combines nature, culture and the country's multilingualism.

Sale starts on June 11

The summer coin will go on sale on June 11. Swissmint is minting 8,000 uncirculated coins. These will be offered for 65 francs.

In addition, 3500 copies will be issued in the collector's quality "proof". The sun-yellow colored special edition costs 110 francs.

Special coins from Swissmint have been very popular with collectors for years. The Federal Mint regularly dedicates its issues to special Swiss themes, historical events or nature motifs.

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