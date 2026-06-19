Too many piglets for fattening are being produced in Switzerland. Marijan Murat/dpa (Symbolbild)

There are too many piglets for fattening in Switzerland. To address the problem, about 900 pigs are currently being shipped out of the country each week.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland is producing too many piglets for fattening.

To combat this, around 900 animals are exported abroad each week.

In 2022, pigsties were overcrowded for the same reason.

A total of 18,000 animals are set to be exported in the coming weeks. Show more

You can have too many pigs. This is exactly the problem the pig farmers’ association Suisseporcs is currently facing: According to an SRF report, 5,000 more pigs are entering the market each week than it can handle.

To address the problem, around 900 fattening pigs have been shipped out of the country each week since early June. The animals are then emergency-slaughtered in Germany.

This problem is not new: In 2022, Suisseporcs faced a similar situation. Back then, too, there were so many pigs that the slaughterhouses couldn’t keep up. This resulted in overcrowding, and animal welfare could no longer be guaranteed: the animals no longer had enough space.

Learning from the mistakes of 2022

Things are supposed to go differently this time. In 2022, 10,000 piglets were sent abroad due to overpopulation. According to Suisseporcs, that number is expected to reach 18,000 in the coming weeks.

However, Suisseporcs’ proposal to offer a 2,000-franc bonus for slaughtering sows without replacing them has met with little enthusiasm among delegates. The Federal Office for Agriculture, for its part, rejects the idea of regulating the industry.

Instead, Suisseporcs Managing Director Stefan Müller announced a roundtable discussion with major slaughterhouses, the industry organization Proviande, and the pork trade association, aimed at reevaluating the situation. “We’re back to square one,” Müller told SRF.