The disaster in Crans-Montana has made waves throughout the country. Quelle: CH Info / blue News

The tragedy in Crans-Montana VS is now preoccupying the whole country: while those affected are receiving medical care and accommodation everywhere, the national investigation continues.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The management of the accident in Crans-Montana VS is being coordinated throughout Switzerland, including centralized control of the rescue flights by Rega in Zurich.

Several hospitals, fire departments and authorities from various cantons are involved.

The canton of Valais is supported by forensic experts from Zurich in the investigation into the cause of the fire.

In Bern, the national flags are flying at half-mast and embassies are informing their nationals. Show more

After the serious fire on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana VS, the investigation is still in full swing. The situation on the ground is stable, but the consequences are now affecting the whole of Switzerland. Hospitals, rescue services and cantons are working closely together - blue News shows what is happening in Switzerland at the moment.

The fire victims are being treated in these hospitals:

The patients were taken to Sion, Zurich, Geneva, Bern, Fribourg and Lausanne. Maps

Around 60 injured people are currently being treated in the hospitals in Visp VS, Sion VS and Martinach VS. They are part of the Valais Hospital Association, which has distributed the fire victims among its various hospital sites.

Around 60 other patients are being treated in other hospitals in Switzerland: Lausanne University Hospital VD, which specializes in burns, is currently treating 22 people. The University Hospital Zurich, which also specializes in burns, has also admitted seriously injured patients: 13 patients are currently being treated there. The Zurich Children's Hospital is also treating four seriously injured children.

Injured people from Crans-Montana are also being treated at Geneva University Hospital and Fribourg Cantonal Hospital, although the exact numbers are not known.

Foreign hospitals are now also involved: On Friday, it was announced that 14 injured people were being transferred to Poland. A total of around 50 patients are to be transferred abroad over the next few days, as Freddy-Michel Roten, Director of the Valais rescue organizations, announced at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

The transports will be coordinated from here:

Rega has 14 helicopter bases and manages all its missions from Zurich. Quelle: Rega.ch / blue News

The Rega Operations Center at Zurich Airport coordinates all air transports. Helicopter and ambulance flights are dispatched from there - throughout Switzerland and around the clock. Rega's Operations Centre has an overview of hospital capacities throughout Switzerland and is thus the logistical backbone of the rescue chain.

Rega has 14 bases throughout Switzerland (pictured above), from where the rescue helicopters have been taking off since New Year's Eve.

These corps have been deployed:

In addition to the Crans Montana VS fire department, the corps from Sierre VS, Sion VS and Noble-Contrée VS were called out to extinguish the fire. Quelle: Google Maps / blue News

In addition to the Crans-Montana VS fire department, fire departments from Sierre VS, Sion VS and Noble-Contrée VS were also deployed.

TheValais cantonal police, ambulance services from Central and Upper Valais and the civil defense of the Sierre region provided support on site. The operation was coordinated by the cantonal command staff.

Several municipalities from the Sierre region and beyond helped with the accommodation of those affected, provided infrastructure and administrative support. The psychological service of the canton of Valais was also called in.

They are helping with the fire investigation:

The Zurich Forensic Institute is helping to investigate the cause of the fire. Quelle: Google Maps

On behalf of the Valais public prosecutor's office, the Zurich Forensic Institute sent specialists to the scene of the incident to assist in the investigation into the cause of the fire. The specialists from Zurich are not involved in identifying the victims.

Mourning is taking place here and international information is being provided:

The flags above the Federal Palace in Bern are flying at half-mast. Quelle: blue News

The flags in the federal capital Bern have been flying at half-mast since January 1. The Confederation classifies the accident in Crans-Montana as a disaster of national significance. President Guy Parmelin traveled to Valais on the same day to see for himself and express his condolences and regrets. The flags on all federal buildings in Bern will remain at half-mast for a total of five days.

The US embassy in Bern has also flown its flags at half-mast as a sign of solidarity. Many embassies in Bern, Geneva and Zurich are currently dealing with the effects of the tragedy. Some of them have set up hotlines for their nationals and are informing their home countries of new findings.