Switzerland faces the challenge of strengthening its air defense as experts warn of possible Russian missile attacks. Currently, only a fraction of the airspace can be protected.

Experts consider the threat of Russian missile attacks on Switzerland to be real. Former air force chief Bernhard Müller emphasizes that Switzerland is currently not in a position to defend itself effectively against ballistic missiles, hypersonic missiles or cruise missiles. "We are a long way from having a defensible air defense system," says Müller in the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The current air defense can only protect eight percent of the airspace, which underlines the country's vulnerability.

Defense capability and planned improvements

Chief of Armaments Urs Loher has pointed out that the Swiss army is equipped with outdated aircraft and anti-aircraft guns. In order to improve its defense capabilities, the Confederation has ordered 36 F-35 fighter jets and five Patriot units, which could cover around a third of the country's territory. In addition, five Iris-T fire units are to close the gap at medium distances.

Challenges in the supply of ammunition

Despite the planned procurements, the supply of ammunition remains a critical problem. Only a few old radar guided missiles are available for the F-35, and the number of new infrared guided missiles and bombs ordered is limited. The number of missiles ordered for the Patriot units also remains secret, which increases uncertainty about the actual defense capability.

Need for international cooperation

According to Paul Winiker, head of the strategy commission of the Pro Militia association, Skyranger cannons in particular would help. The "drone killer" from Zurich is currently in high demand throughout Europe. Winiker particularly emphasizes the importance of international cooperation in order to effectively protect Switzerland against air threats, writes the Tages-Anzeiger.

Criticism of current procurement plans

Security expert Peter Hug criticizes the current procurement plans and considers the F-35 and Patriot systems to be unsuitable for protecting Switzerland from Russian missiles. He proposes extending the service life of the F/A-18 and focusing on defense against low-cost drones. This would require new legal foundations, cannons such as Skyranger and electronic means.

The discussion about Switzerland's air defense shows that despite planned improvements, many challenges remain. The question remains as to whether Switzerland will be able to defend itself effectively against threats from the air.

