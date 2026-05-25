The only thing that can help is a dip in the water: if the long-term forecasts of the international weather services come true, the summer of 2026 will be warmer than average in Switzerland. Keystone

Switzerland is currently experiencing temperatures close to the 30-degree mark. And there are many indications that the summer could continue in a similar vein: Models see evidence of an exceptionally warm summer.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you International weather models predict an above-average warm summer for Switzerland in 2026.

August in particular could be very hot.

At the same time, models point to a possible strong El Niño, which could also drive up global temperatures. Show more

Although the meteorological summer doesn't start until June 1, the warm season has already arrived in Switzerland at the end of May with temperatures of around 28 degrees. And it is quite possible that it will continue in the same vein in the coming months: the first long-term forecasts point to an above-average warm summer.

International weather models are forecasting temperatures above the long-term average for Switzerland and large parts of Europe. At the same time, a possible strong El Niño could further intensify global warming.

One thing is clear: these are not yet concrete weather forecasts, but trends that should be treated with great caution - and which, however, clearly point in the direction of heat. An overview.

What the weather models say

The major international weather services agree on one thing: the summer of 2026 is likely to be warm in Switzerland. Both the American weather agency NOAA and the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) are currently calculating temperature deviations of around one degree above the average values.

The American weather agency NOAA expects the temperature in Central Europe in summer 2026 to deviate from the long-term average by just over 1 degree. Tropical Tidbits

Such forecasts relate to the meteorological summer from June to August and do not show specific weather conditions, but rather large-scale trends in temperature, air pressure and precipitation. Nevertheless, they are an important indication of the direction in which the summer could develop.

What is particularly striking is the consistency of the models. Practically all major long-term forecasts - including those from the German Weather Service, MeteoFrance, the British Weather Service and the Japanese Meteorological Agency - simulate an above-average warm summer for Central Europe. The individual calculations range from plus 0.5 to plus 1.5 degrees compared to the long-term average.

August in particular could be explosive

While June is still comparatively moderate in some calculations, a much clearer signal emerges for August. Several models are forecasting temperature deviations of more than 1.5 degrees for the height of summer.

However, it remains to be seen how this temperature surplus will be made up. Individual extreme heat waves with temperatures above 35 degrees are possible. However, it is also conceivable that we could have a summer with consistently slightly above-average temperatures without any spectacular records.

Both would be problematic for cities such as Zurich, Basel or Geneva. Especially in densely built-up areas, concrete and asphalt retain heat for hours on end. Tropical nights in which temperatures no longer fall below 20 degrees could become more frequent.

Will the drought become a problem?

In contrast to the heat, the NOAA and ECMWF long-term models are not in complete agreement when it comes to drought: the American weather authority is expecting slightly above-average precipitation in eastern Switzerland and the south (see chart), while the Europeans are expecting a dry summer across Switzerland.

NOAA precipitation forecast: During Tropical Tidbits

This could be tricky because the spring of 2026 was already comparatively dry in many regions. As a result, water reserves are lower than usual in many places. If the summer does indeed remain dry for longer, soils, forests and agriculture could once again come under pressure.

There is also a contradictory effect of climate change: although less rain could fall overall, the risk of heavy thunderstorms is increasing at the same time. Warmer air can store more moisture and therefore provides more energy for heavy rain, hail and local storms.

Possible super El Niño

The tropical Pacific provides additional momentum to the development. Several climate models currently show the possible emergence of a strong El Niño event towards the end of 2026, as the newsletter "The Climate Brink" reports.

El Niño describes an unusual warming of surface waters in the tropical Pacific. Although the phenomenon occurs thousands of kilometers away, it influences the climate around the globe. As a result, air currents and weather patterns are changing worldwide. Temperatures are rising in many regions, heatwaves are becoming more likely and extreme weather may increase.

"The Climate Brink" has therefore recently revised its temperature forecasts upwards. A global average temperature of around 1.46 degrees above pre-industrial levels is now expected for 2026. The estimate for 2027 is even 1.61 degrees. This means that 2027 has a good chance of being the warmest year ever measured.

There is still uncertainty because the ENSO forecasts - i.e. the forecasts for El Niño and La Niña - are traditionally difficult to model in spring. Experts refer to this as the "spring predictability barrier". Nevertheless, there are increasing indications of a strong event.

Swiss series of warm summers

The Swiss lakes are also likely to be increasingly visited for refreshment in the summer of 2026. Keystone

The fact that the models are once again predicting a summer that is too warm is in line with a trend that has been emerging for years. Since 2015, almost every summer in Switzerland has been at least slightly warmer than average. Even comparatively changeable summers such as 2021 were still within the range of warm summers in the long term.

Graphic: Meteo Schweiz

Long-term warming is also changing the initial situation for individual weather events. Even normal high-pressure phases now lead to extreme heat more quickly than a few decades ago. Global warming is therefore not necessarily increasing the number of heatwaves - but it is making them more intense and more likely.

In addition, the oceans are getting warmer worldwide. Sea surface temperatures recently reached record levels again. Experts see this as an additional amplifier for extreme weather conditions.

How seriously should we take these forecasts?

Meteorologists always emphasize that long-term forecasts are not traditional weather forecasts. No one can seriously say today whether it will rain on July 15 or whether there will be a heatwave at the end of August. Instead, the models show large-scale trends and probabilities.

Nevertheless, the current calculations are remarkably consistent. The fact that practically all the major weather services are simulating a summer that is too warm increases the probability that this trend will actually materialize.

However, how extreme the summer will ultimately be depends on many factors: the development of El Niño, the position of high-pressure areas over Europe, sea temperatures in the Atlantic and also on how often cooler air masses reach Central Europe.

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