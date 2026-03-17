Karin Kayser-Frutschi, President of the Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors (archive image) Picture: Keystone/Alessandro della Valle

Cyber attacks and espionage incidents are on the rise in Switzerland, according to Karin Kayser-Frutschi, President of the Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Cyberattacks and espionage incidents are on the rise in Switzerland.

This is what Karin Kayser-Frutschi, President of the Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors, says in a new interview.

As an open society, Switzerland is an attractive target for hybrid attacks.

Civil security organizations must become more aware of this danger. Show more

"These are not abstract threats, but actual attacks," she told the Neue Zürcher Zeitung. Espionage is directed in particular against research institutions, innovative companies, critical infrastructures and state administrations. It is often carried out digitally via cyberattacks, but also through traditional reconnaissance, for example by observing or photographing critical facilities.

"As an open society, we are an attractive target for hybrid attacks," said Kayser-Frutschi in an interview with the newspaper published on Tuesday. Civil security organizations must become more aware of this danger.

Cooperation instead of "silo thinking"

The army cannot always support the cantons in this, as it has to focus more on national defense. This is why more specialized police corps and more cooperation between the cantons are needed. "It is inefficient if all police corps want to cover everything in such a small country," commented the KKJPD President. Security today is created through cooperation and not through cantonal "silo thinking".

Kayser-Frutschi went on to say that Switzerland was an insecurity factor for other countries. We are neither part of the EU nor NATO, but we are in the middle of Europe. We need to make more of an effort and show our partner countries that we want to work effectively with them. For this reason, Switzerland does not always receive all the important information that the cantonal police need to recognize threats in good time.