From August 7, the US government is imposing a 39% punitive tariff on Swiss goods - more than on exports from any other European country. The Federal Council has little time left to avert the worst.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump is imposing a 39 percent tariff on Swiss exports from August 7 - more than on almost any other country.

The Federal Council and business representatives are feverishly searching for counter-strategies - from LNG deals to pharmaceutical concessions.

The business community is warning of job losses and the threat of a recession if no solution is found. Show more

On July 31, the US government passed a decree imposing a punitive tariff of 39% on Swiss exports from August 7 - significantly more than originally expected. The decision hits Switzerland harder than any other European country. Economiesuisse speaks of a "serious threat" and calls for swift action.

Donald Trump justifies the measure with a trade deficit with Switzerland and a lack of concessions from other countries. President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter retorts that the US President is even saying in this context that Switzerland has "stolen money" from the USA - an accusation that the Federal Council sharply rejects.

Federal Council wants to speed up negotiations

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin expressed his outrage to the Reuters news agency and said that Switzerland was being treated "particularly badly". According to media reports, a special meeting of the Federal Council will be held on Monday to examine new offers.

Among other things, additional investments in the USA or increased imports of American liquefied natural gas are being considered. According to various media reports, trips to Washington by Parmelin and Keller-Sutter are also not out of the question.

They are in demand: Guy Parmelin and Karin Keller-Sutter. sda

In her August 1 speech, Keller-Sutter was combative: "The last word has never been spoken," she said about the dynamics of the negotiations with the US government. Jan Atteslander from Economiesuisse told SRF that pragmatic solutions and clear signals to the Americans were now needed.

Tight deadlines and limited leeway

The Federal Council now has just three days until the decree comes into force. Even more complicated: without a parliamentary decision, the government can hardly offer any new content.

In an interview with SRF, FDP National Councillor Hans-Peter Portmann warned against going beyond the existing mandate. Center politician Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter, on the other hand, called for flexibility and pleaded for more leeway - in order to avoid an economic escalation.

According to SRF, possible compromise signals include more US goods imports, lower gold exports or concessions on drug prices. Whether this could change Trump's mind remains uncertain.

Politicians discuss countermeasures - or de-escalation

Numerous proposals are circulating in the domestic political debate. FDP President Thierry Burkart suggested to Blick that agricultural markets should be opened to US products. National Councillor Portmann, on the other hand, is calling for stricter standards for third countries without trade agreements.

According to Blick, centrist representatives are openly discussing counter-tariffs on US products such as cars, electronics and drinks. The Greens want to question the billion-euro F-35 fighter jet purchase and tax US companies more heavily.

According to Reuters, economist Hans Gersbach from ETH Zurich also considers concessions on drug prices to be realistic.

Economy sounds the alarm

Swiss industry is reacting with alarm. Swissmem warns that tens of thousands of jobs are at risk. The watchmaking association calls the measure "neither comprehensible nor justified". Economiesuisse speaks of a "very serious threat" to the export-oriented economy. According to cash.ch, trade union president Pierre-Yves Maillard stated that they are open to internal measures such as short-time working to relieve the burden on affected companies.

Calls for help are also coming from the regions: The Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce expressed its disappointment in talks with various media outlets. According to the Zurich Chamber of Commerce, export-oriented companies are under massive pressure, while the Bernese Association of Commerce and Industry is questioning the proportionality of the punitive tariffs.

According to the Reuters report, ETH professor Hans Gersbach expects GDP to fall by 0.3 to 0.6 percent if the tariffs remain in place. An extension to pharmaceutical exports could exacerbate the damage.

Whether the combination of diplomatic pressure and economic concessions will have an effect will be decided in the next few hours. One thing is clear: the state government does not have much time left. The customs hammer will strike as early as Thursday.