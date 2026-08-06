The drought in Switzerland has worsened further. Numerous rivers and lakes are reaching new low levels, while many bodies of water are warming at a faster rate than ever before. In addition, the risk of wildfires is high to very high across virtually the entire country.

Rivers at Record Lows Switzerland Is Drying Up—That's How Severe the Drought Has Become

Here's what it's all about Between April and the end of July, about one-fifth of Switzerland's monitoring stations recorded a new low-water record.

Lake Zurich, Lake Constance, and Lake Maggiore are already at their lowest water levels on record for this time of year.

Nearly 60 percent of the monitoring stations recorded new record highs for water temperatures. Summary created with

The drought in Switzerland continues to worsen. Initial analyses show that the spring and the first half of the summer of 2026 are among the driest periods ever recorded.

The consequences are now clearly visible: Rivers are carrying unusually low volumes of water, several lakes have reached new record lows, and numerous bodies of water are warmer than ever before. At the same time, pressure on forests, agriculture, and aquatic life is increasing.

How severe is the drought right now?

Swiss Drought Platform

The drought that has persisted since spring is breaking numerous records in Switzerland. Between April 1 and July 31, about one-fifth of all monitoring stations recorded new low-water records for this period.

In 2026, water levels at many rivers and lakes were already lower than in previous dry years. The situation is particularly severe in the Mittelland and the Jura.

The situation is different in parts of the Alps. There, additional meltwater from snow and glaciers is keeping runoff levels relatively high in some areas. However, the high temperatures are accelerating this very melting process.

Why isn't a thunderstorm enough to end the drought?

Even though thunderstorms may bring heavy rainfall in some areas, they do not provide a lasting solution to the problem. They usually occur locally and only provide relief to individual regions. “What matters is the total precipitation over several weeks,” meteorologist Quirin Beck explained to blue News in May.

The soil needs to be gradually rehydrated so that water can seep into deeper layers. Regular, moderate rainfall over a period of two to four weeks is ideal, rather than short, intense downpours.

According to the federal government, several days or even weeks of widespread steady rain would be needed for the soil, groundwater, and water bodies to recover sustainably. However, there are currently no signs of such a weather event.

What are the effects of the drought on rivers, lakes, and groundwater?

In large parts of Switzerland, river flows are well below the long-term average. The Doubs near Ocourt and the Rhine near Basel are particularly affected.

On the Rhine, with the exception of February, discharge levels remained below the long-term average throughout the year. Since mid-June, they have remained almost consistently below the previous seasonal lows for the reference period from 1991 to 2020.

The lakes are also losing water. Lake Zurich, Lake Constance, and Lake Maggiore have already fallen below their previous lowest water levels for this time of year. Lake Zug and Lake Lucerne, on the other hand, are still above the levels recorded during the dry year of 2018.

How warm is the water?

Not only water levels but also temperatures are reaching new extremes. Between April 1 and July 31, nearly 60 percent of the monitoring stations recorded a new all-time high temperature for this period.

The records are concentrated primarily in the Swiss Plateau and the Jura. Rivers fed by glaciers warm up less significantly because of the cold meltwater.

On July 14, the Aare River in Bern reached 24.8 degrees, breaking its previous record. On the Reuss River near Lucerne, a temperature of 26.36 degrees was recorded as early as June 27—also a new record high. According to the FOEN, it is noteworthy how early in the year these temperatures occurred.

What does the drought mean for agriculture?

Lake Constance is currently at a record low for this time of year. KEYSTONE

Declining soil moisture can lead to lower yields. At the same time, irrigation needs are increasing. This puts even more pressure on rivers and other bodies of water.

However, neither the number of affected farms nor the total amount of damage is currently available. Insurance companies are not expected to complete such an assessment until sometime in the coming months.

Generally speaking, the combination of heat, lack of precipitation, and high evaporation causes soils to dry out more quickly, leaving less water available for plants.

Is there a risk of water shortages or wildfires right now?

The Birs River had to be closed in some sections to allow the fish to recover. KEYSTONE

Virtually all of Switzerland is currently experiencing a high to very high risk of wildfires. Most cantons have already imposed restrictions or fire bans.

The cantons and municipalities determine which rules apply based on the local situation. For example, on August 1, fireworks were banned across almost all of Switzerland out of fear of potential flying sparks.

Even in the absence of an explicit ban, the FOEN urges people to exercise particular caution when the risk of forest fires is high. It is essential to follow the instructions issued by local authorities.

How will the situation develop over the next few weeks?

According to federal authorities, the drought is expected to worsen further for the time being. There are currently no signs that the situation will ease or that sustained rainfall is on the horizon.

One thing is certain: Switzerland is already experiencing an exceptional drought.

The summer of 2026 thus joins the ranks of the severe drought years of 2003, 2015, 2018, 2022, and 2023. The summer of 2018 was considered one of the driest in more than 100 years—and in 2026, water levels in many bodies of water are already lower than they were during previous dry years.

Climate scenarios point to a clear trend for the future: heat waves are increasing, and longer periods of drought are becoming more frequent as a result of global warming.