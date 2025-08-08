Following the failure of the negotiations in Washington, the Federal Council is relying on a new dual strategy in the customs dispute with the USA: billions in investments in America - and the help of influential Swiss business giants with a direct line to Donald Trump.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland is planning to invest tens of billions in order to reduce the trade deficit with the USA.

Roche, Swiss and other companies are to expand their US presence and place targeted orders in America.

Entrepreneurs with personal contacts to Trump - the "Mar-a-Lago crew" - are to help secure a deal. Show more

Switzerland is responding to the tariff hammer from Washington with a counter-plan worth billions. As reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, the Federal Council wants to quickly reduce the trade deficit with the USA - and appease US President Donald Trump in the process. The approach: targeted investments in the USA, from the expansion of pharmaceutical production to armaments orders.

At the same time, the state government is relying on high-ranking business representatives who have direct access to Trump's environment, as theBlickwrites.

The pharmaceutical industry is at the heart of the investment package: Roche is planning to produce large parts of its new CT-996 drug in the USA in future and to relocate parts of its research there. In return, gold exports, which contribute significantly to the trade deficit, are to be reduced.

Switzerland also wants to set an example in the energy sector: Purchases of American liquefied natural gas via French ports and possible oil imports are planned. In the armaments sector, Bern is sticking to projects worth billions - from the F-35 fighter jets to the Patriot system. "And these will also need ammunition in the future," emphasized President Karin Keller-Sutter.

According to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, Swiss CEO Jens Fehlinger is said to have agreed to order new Boeing aircraft in the USA. Stadler Rail is also examining investments. In total, the sum involved is in the double-digit billion range.

Entrepreneur as door opener

Following the failure of direct talks with Trump in Washington, the Federal Council is increasingly relying on influential entrepreneurs - jokingly referred to in Bern as the "Mar-a-Lago crew". These include Roche President Severin Schwan, Mercuria CEO Daniel Jäggi and Partners Group co-founders Marcel Erni and Fredy Gantner. They have close connections in the US economy and - partly through private contacts - in the Trump environment.

Donald Trump - will he reduce the tariff shock for Switzerland? KEYSTONE

This "parallel diplomacy" is intended to help win Trump's approval for a new customs agreement. "They have different approaches than we do," said Keller-Sutter according to Blick. The meetings in Washington were about "coordinating the message and finding out who knows who".

Agriculture as a point of contention - Trump family as profiteers?

It remains to be seen whether Swiss agriculture will also be part of the package. Import relief for US beef is being discussed, which could be offset by direct payments to farmers. So far, trade talks with the USA have repeatedly failed on this point.

Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr. have just launched a new investment vehicle ("New America") on the stock market. It is intended to invest in companies that drive forward production and innovation projects in the USA - and could therefore benefit directly from the Swiss plans.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) continues to lead the local negotiations. State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda remained in Washington to continue talks with the US side. Another trump card is the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, which Trump is expected to attend in February. Founder Klaus Schwab is one of the few Swiss who have already received an invitation to the Mar-a-Lago golf resort.