S protection status remains - but is restricted. Christoph Soeder/dpa

S protection status remains. This was decided by the Federal Council. However, certain regions will be exempt.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Protection status S for refugees from Ukraine will not be lifted until the beginning of March 2027 at the earliest. This was decided by the Federal Council on Wednesday. However, applicants will now be treated differently depending on their region of origin when protection status is granted.

In doing so, the Federal Council wants to fulfill a demand from Parliament. When granting temporary protection, the councillors demanded that a distinction be made between regions of Ukraine to which return is considered reasonable or unreasonable.

Currently, a return to the regions of Volyn, Rivne, Lviv, Ternopil, Transcarpathia, Ivano Frankivsk and Chernivtsi is considered reasonable, the Federal Council has now written. The new rule will apply from November 1. Those who have already been granted S status are not affected by this restriction.

People from Ukraine who no longer receive S status under the new rules can apply for asylum. The Federal Council intends to continue S protection status until March 4, 2027. It has also extended support for refugees with S status.