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As the world descends into chaos Switzerland is one of the most peaceful countries - and the BBC wonders why

Dominik Müller

10.6.2026

Beautiful and peaceful: Switzerland. (archive picture)
Beautiful and peaceful: Switzerland. (archive picture)
Marcel Bieri/KEYSTONE/dpa

Most countries are less peaceful than they were a year ago. But Switzerland has actually made up places in the Institute for Economics & Peace's peace ranking.

10.06.2026, 11:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The new Global Peace Index from the Institute for Economics & Peace shows: The world is less peaceful than last year.
  • Russia is once again in last place, with Ukraine, Israel and Sudan also performing poorly.
  • Switzerland climbs to third place among the world's most peaceful countries - only Iceland and New Zealand are ahead of it.
Show more

The bad news first: the world has become less peaceful over the past year. This is according to the 20th Global Peace Index. For the report, 163 countries are assessed using 23 indicators to measure the state of peace in three areas: the level of social security, the extent of ongoing national and international conflicts and the degree of militarization.

Russia in last place

As in the previous year, Russia comes last in terms of security with a score of 3.3367. The higher the score, the worse a country performs.

Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine and Israel are also among the countries with the worst level of peace in the world.

Last year saw the second-highest number of war deaths since the index began two decades ago. Only in 2023 did more people die in war.

These are the top 10 least peaceful countries in the world

  • 163rd place: Russia
  • 162nd place: Sudan
  • 161st place: Democratic Republic of the Congo
  • 160th place: Ukraine
  • Place 159: Israel
  • Place 158: South Sudan
  • Place 157: Afghanistan
  • Place 156: Yemen
  • Place 155: Syria
  • Place 154: Mali
  • Place 153: Somalia
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But now for the good news: Switzerland is the third most peaceful country in the world, with a score of 1.363. Only New Zealand (1.343) and Iceland (1,161) score better. Slovenia is in fourth place and Ireland in fifth. Switzerland has even moved up a place: Last year it was still in fifth place.

"Although we've seen this catastrophic slump globally, it hasn't really affected the countries at the top," says Steve Killelea in an article published by the British BBC. Killelea is the founder and CEO of the Institute for Economics & Peace, which launched the index in 2007.

These are the top 10 most peaceful countries in the world

  • 1st place: Iceland
  • 2nd place: New Zealand
  • 3rd place: Switzerland
  • 4th place: Slovenia
  • 5th place: Ireland
  • 6th place: Austria
  • 7th place: Portugal
  • 8th place: Singapore
  • 9th place: Finland
  • 10th place: Japan
Show more

The reasons for Switzerland's good performance include the country's low crime rate and its long-standing policy of military neutrality.

"A priceless feeling of security"

The BBC asks: "What is it like to live in one of the safest countries in the world?" and interviews people who live in the top 5 countries. Incidentally, the UK is in 39th place, partly due to its involvement in conflicts and military operations.

"Switzerland is fake"Social media users do not believe that Switzerland exists

Executive coach and author Cornelia Choe from Geneva provides information for Switzerland. She raves about how she lost her wallet twice in Switzerland - and it was returned to her both times. "These are small moments, but they leave a lasting impression and create a priceless sense of security," she tells the BBC.

Choe also praises the work-life balance and the four national languages. "Societies don't have to agree on everything to become stronger," she says. "I've observed that it's common to strive for compromise and practical solutions that allow people to move forward together." Perhaps that is ultimately the meaning of peace, Choe philosophizes, "Not the absence of differences, but the common endeavor to find ways to live well with them."

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