It is not clear whether there is a connection: while the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has observed a steady increase in coronavirus infections since May, demand for hygiene and protective materials is rising throughout Switzerland. Sales of respiratory masks, disinfectants and rubber gloves have risen by 40 percent compared to the previous year, according to online retailer Brack.
It is striking that there has been no noticeable seasonal decline in the hygiene and protective material business this year. Normally, sales would shrink noticeably in spring and summer. This year is different: in May, sales of disinfectants were 90 percent higher than in May of the previous year. Overall, business with hygiene and protective materials was at the same level as in November 2023.
Switzerland is stocking up
Brack cannot prove that the increase in sales has a causal link to the rising Covid 19 cases and the increasing viral load in wastewater as well as increased reports of other respiratory diseases, but the online retailer does not want to rule it out either and suspects an increased need among customers to prevent infectious diseases.
It is apparently not only private customers who are ramping up protective measures against infection. Authorities, businesses, schools and hospitals in particular are increasingly stocking up on disinfectants and masks.