Switzerland is sweltering—and there’s no end in sight. The current heat wave could break June records. blue News tells you what the record is in your area.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since mid-June, Switzerland has been experiencing an intense heat wave that, according to forecasts, could break several June temperature records.

The highest temperature ever recorded in June was 38.4 degrees on June 27, 1947, in Basel-Binningen; however, due to changes in measurement methods, only 36.9 degrees is officially recognized as the record.

Level 3 and 4 heat warnings have been in effect since Thursday, initially through Tuesday, though an extension is likely.

blue News tells you what the June record is in your area. Show more

Astronomically speaking, it’s still spring. But anyone who goes outside in the afternoon these days—and especially in the coming days—will notice immediately: It’s really hot. The heat has had Switzerland firmly in its grip since mid-June. And weather forecasts suggest that numerous June records could be broken in the coming days.

You can use the form below to see just how unusual the current temperatures are in your area. It shows which June heat records have been recorded so far at the weather stations closest to where you live—and just how high the temperatures have actually been there.

Wann war der Hitzerekord im Juni bei dir? Gib deinen Wohnort ein. Wir zeigen die drei nächstgelegenen Wetterstationen, ihren höchsten je im Juni gemessenen Tageshöchstwert und den Verlauf der Juni-Höchsttemperaturen über die Jahre. Daten: MeteoSchweiz. Wohnort 📍 Daten werden geladen … Rekord = höchste je im Juni gemessene Lufttemperatur (Tagesmaximum, 2 m über Boden). Distanz = Luftlinie vom gewählten Ort zur Station. Stationen ohne Badge verwenden homogenisierte MeteoSchweiz-Daten (NBCN); Stationen mit «Rohdaten»-Badge verwenden nicht-homogenisierte Messwerte.

The tool displays the three nearest weather stations for the entered location. It shows both the “verified” (i.e., scientifically adjusted) temperature values and raw data, which should be interpreted with some caution. Data is not stored when you run a query.

Behind these figures lies a nationwide network of measuring stations. Across Switzerland, federal meteorologists record temperatures at over 150 stations. At a few of these stations, records date back more than a hundred years. These include Bern, Lugano, Neuchâtel, and Zurich, where the first measurement series began before 1900. Over the decades, more than 2.5 million measurements have been collected. blue News analyzed these for the tool.

Temperatures of 38.4 degrees and 36.9 degrees recorded in Basel

This long history of measurements also shows why record-breaking temperatures aren’t always as clear-cut as they seem at first glance. The highest June temperature ever recorded in Switzerland—disregarding isolated measurement errors—was recorded on June 27, 1947. In Basel-Binningen, the thermometer showed a daily high of 38.4 degrees two meters above the ground. However, this value is not officially recognized.

The reason: MeteoSwiss relies exclusively on so-called “homogeneous data” for such evaluations. Because measurement methods have changed over time, historical data series are scientifically adjusted to ensure they remain comparable over long periods. For Basel-Binningen, therefore, an adjusted value of 36.9 degrees on the same day is considered the official June record.

According to federal meteorologists, the current weather conditions are not unusual. There have also been several prolonged heat waves in June in the recent past—for example, in 2025, 2022, 2019, and 2017, as well as during the hot summer of 2003.

The Earth Is Heating Up

Archival data nevertheless show a clear trend: While there have been occasional outliers on the high end throughout the entire measurement period, June has been getting steadily warmer over the past few decades. In June 2024, MeteoSwiss reported the warmest June globally in the so-called Copernicus dataset since 1979.

If current forecasts are confirmed, new records could be set this year as well. Level 3 and 4 federal heat warnings have been in effect since Thursday afternoon. The warnings are initially set to remain in place until Tuesday—but an extension is considered likely.