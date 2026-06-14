In the future, switching to civilian service will become more difficult. (Stock image) sda

Switzerland has approved the tightening of the Civilian Service Act. In the future, switching from the military to civilian service will be significantly more difficult.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Swiss voters have approved the tightening of the Civilian Service Act. The aim of the bill is to make switching from the military to civilian service less attractive and to stabilize the ranks of the military and civil defense.

But what does this “yes” vote mean in practice? The most important questions and answers.

What is changing now?

Anyone wishing to switch to civilian service after basic training in the future must complete at least 150 days of service—regardless of how many days of military service remain outstanding.

In addition, the switch will be made more difficult for individuals who have already completed their military training. Those who have completed all their training days in the military will no longer be able to switch to civilian service.

Non-commissioned officers and officers will also have to serve more days than before. The new rule of 1.5 days of civilian service for each day of military service will now apply to them as well.

Why did Parliament want to tighten the rules?

The background is the rising numbers in civilian service.

In 2025, 7,211 people were admitted to civilian service—more than ever before. At the same time, the federal government and Parliament fear staffing shortages in the army and civil defense.

Proponents therefore argued that civilian service should not become a convenient alternative to military service.

Who is particularly affected?

Those primarily affected are military personnel who only consider switching to civilian service after basic training or during their service.

Those who have already completed all their training service will lose the option to switch to civilian service in this way in the future.

Medical students are also affected. Certain assignments that require students to have begun a degree in human, dental, or veterinary medicine will be eliminated.

What does this mean for civilian service?

Opponents of the bill expect a significant drop in the number of people performing civilian service.

The federal government itself had previously assumed that the number of admissions could drop noticeably. Areas such as nursing homes, hospitals, schools, environmental projects, and agriculture and alpine farming would be particularly affected.

Supporters argue, however, that civilian service will continue to exist—but will once again be more focused on individuals who do not wish to perform military service for reasons of conscience.

Does this end the discussion?

No.

The Federal Council is already working on a major reform of compulsory service. Under discussion are a security service obligation as well as new models that could include women in the future.

The vote on the Civilian Service Act is therefore likely to be just an intermediate step in a much broader debate on the future of Swiss compulsory service.