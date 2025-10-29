The Federal Council has decided on sanctions against Russia. (archive picture) Bild: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Switzerland is joining the EU sanctions package against Russia that was adopted in July. The EU has now put a 19th package of sanctions into force.

Three and a half months after the EU, Switzerland is also implementing new sanctions against Russia. Among other things, the package provides for further export restrictions on goods to strengthen industry and on goods to strengthen Russia's military and technological capabilities.

This is the 18th package of sanctions, which the EU had already adopted in mid-July. The responsible economic department implemented part of it shortly afterwards - including asset freezes for 14 natural persons and 41 companies and organizations, stricter export control measures and the lowering of the price cap for Russian crude oil.

Measures come into force on Friday

The Federal Council has now decided on further measures in the areas of goods, finance and energy. These will come into force on Friday, as the national government announced on Wednesday evening. Among other things, a complete transaction ban will now apply to 45 Russian banks.

However, the Federal Council is currently refraining from subjecting two Chinese regional banks, which are subject to a transaction ban in the EU, to the same measure, as it writes. There are no indications of activities by Swiss financial institutions with these two regional banks. Switzerland also does not want to assume reporting obligations for certain money transfers.

Instead, there is now a ban on the import of petroleum products refined from Russian crude oil from third countries. According to the Federal Council, this is intended to prevent Russian crude oil from entering Switzerland indirectly.

The aim is to combat circumvention of sanctions

At the same time, the Federal Council wants to combat circumvention of sanctions via third countries even more effectively. Specifically, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) can now inform exporters about possible circumvention transactions, which will automatically make planned exports subject to a licensing requirement.

Meanwhile, the EU is one step ahead. Last week, it brought the 19th sanctions package into force. Among other things, this provides for a further reduction in Russia's income from the sale of gas and oil. The Federal Council will decide on this "in due course", the responsible authority announced last week.