Switzerland plans to procure ammunition jointly with NATO in the future. According to the federal government, this would result in shorter delivery times and lower costs.

The partnership with the NATO agency NSPA encompasses a portfolio of over 2,000 types of ammunition for land, air, and naval forces. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about In the future, Switzerland will procure ammunition jointly with NATO.

According to the federal government, this is how costs are reduced.

Participation is consistent with Switzerland's neutrality. Summary created with

Switzerland has joined a NATO partnership for the joint procurement of ammunition. The cooperation is intended to reduce costs and shorten delivery times, as the Federal Office for Armaments (Armasuisse) announced on Friday.

According to Armasuisse, Switzerland is now participating in the Ammunition Support Partnership (ASP). The partnership, organized by the NATO agency NSPA, encompasses a portfolio of over 2,000 types of ammunition for land, air, and naval forces.

It was further noted that joint procurement would result in significant cost savings and shorter delivery times for the participating countries. As part of the partnership, the NSPA also offers services in the areas of ammunition monitoring, transport, and disposal.

With this accession, Swiss industrial companies will also be able to participate in NSPA tenders in the future. This will strengthen the technology and industrial base relevant to security and, consequently, Switzerland’s defense capabilities. The move is in line with the Federal Council’s defense policy strategy.

According to the statement, participation is consistent with Switzerland's neutrality. Should a partner country become involved in an armed conflict, Switzerland could withdraw from the agreement.

Switzerland has been collaborating with the NSPA since 1996. Previous collaborations have focused on air-to-air missiles and air defense systems.