Stable political structures, efficient governance and a first-class infrastructure: Switzerland is the most competitive country in the world. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

According to a study, Switzerland is now the most competitive country in the world. In the latest World Competitiveness Ranking published by the Lausanne-based economic institute IMD, Switzerland has pushed Singapore and Hong Kong into second and third place.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland is the most competitive country in the world.

It pushes Singapore and Hong Kong into second and third place.

This is according to the latest competitiveness ranking by the Lausanne-based management institute IMD.

Although the Swiss Confederation is "only" ranked 6th and 13th in terms of corporate competitiveness and macroeconomic competitiveness, it is ranked first in terms of infrastructure and political environment. Show more

Although the Swiss Confederation is "only" ranked 6th and 13th in terms of business competitiveness and macroeconomic competitiveness, it is ranked first in terms of infrastructure and political environment, IMD announced on Tuesday.

The ranking compares the economic performance and institutional strength of 67 economies every year. Switzerland took second place last year.

According to IMD, stable political structures, efficient governance and a first-class infrastructure were decisive for Switzerland's top position. These factors are crucial in a geopolitically fragmented world. Such countries are better able to absorb external shocks and remain attractive for investment in the long term.