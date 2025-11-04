  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Risk of trade conflicts Switzerland leads the world in digital competitiveness for the first time

SDA

4.11.2025 - 06:21

Switzerland scores highly in the World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, particularly with its approval of the digital e-ID. (archive image)
Switzerland scores highly in the World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, particularly with its approval of the digital e-ID. (archive image)
Image: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Switzerland leads the ranking of the most digitally competitive countries for the first time. However, Switzerland could fall back just as quickly due to the trade disputes.

Keystone-SDA

04.11.2025, 06:21

04.11.2025, 06:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Switzerland tops the ranking of the most digitally competitive countries for the first time
  • The previous number one - Singapore - has fallen back to third place - behind the USA.
  • However, the IMD warns of setbacks due to global trade conflicts.
Show more

Switzerland has thus replaced Singapore in the annual World Digital Competitiveness Ranking (WDCR) published by the Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne. The latter has fallen back to third place - behind the USA.

According to the study published on Tuesday, Switzerland scored particularly well with its approval of the digital e-ID. Agility and the ability to attract international talent were also cited.

The study also emphasizes that Switzerland scored particularly well due to its attractive framework conditions and high level of innovation. The current positive developments were the decisive factor in comparison to stagnating or declining trends in the USA and Singapore, it continues.

Just a flash in the pan?

However, the jubilation could be short-lived, warns the IMD. A world full of trade conflicts also has a strong influence on the digital world, and Switzerland could therefore fall behind again just as quickly. The digital world is not protected from geopolitics.

The study evaluates the digital framework conditions of 69 economies and is based on a survey of over 6,000 managers and the analysis of 40 data sets.

More on the topic

Merz praises Switzerland ahead of meeting with KKS.

Merz praises Switzerland ahead of meeting with KKS"We work 200 hours less than the Swiss!"

Wafer-thin majority in favor of digital identity. Great relief in the Yes camp - Confederation can implement e-ID

Wafer-thin majority in favor of digital identityGreat relief in the Yes camp - Confederation can implement e-ID

Showdown after the tariff hammer. Trump is playing with Switzerland - expert sees parallels to the Selensky escalation

Showdown after the tariff hammerTrump is playing with Switzerland - expert sees parallels to the Selensky escalation