Switzerland scores highly in the World Digital Competitiveness Ranking, particularly with its approval of the digital e-ID. (archive image) Image: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Switzerland leads the ranking of the most digitally competitive countries for the first time. However, Switzerland could fall back just as quickly due to the trade disputes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland tops the ranking of the most digitally competitive countries for the first time

The previous number one - Singapore - has fallen back to third place - behind the USA.

However, the IMD warns of setbacks due to global trade conflicts. Show more

Switzerland has thus replaced Singapore in the annual World Digital Competitiveness Ranking (WDCR) published by the Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Lausanne. The latter has fallen back to third place - behind the USA.

According to the study published on Tuesday, Switzerland scored particularly well with its approval of the digital e-ID. Agility and the ability to attract international talent were also cited.

The study also emphasizes that Switzerland scored particularly well due to its attractive framework conditions and high level of innovation. The current positive developments were the decisive factor in comparison to stagnating or declining trends in the USA and Singapore, it continues.

Just a flash in the pan?

However, the jubilation could be short-lived, warns the IMD. A world full of trade conflicts also has a strong influence on the digital world, and Switzerland could therefore fall behind again just as quickly. The digital world is not protected from geopolitics.

The study evaluates the digital framework conditions of 69 economies and is based on a survey of over 6,000 managers and the analysis of 40 data sets.