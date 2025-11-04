According to the study published on Tuesday, Switzerland scored particularly well with its approval of the digital e-ID. Agility and the ability to attract international talent were also cited.
The study also emphasizes that Switzerland scored particularly well due to its attractive framework conditions and high level of innovation. The current positive developments were the decisive factor in comparison to stagnating or declining trends in the USA and Singapore, it continues.
Just a flash in the pan?
However, the jubilation could be short-lived, warns the IMD. A world full of trade conflicts also has a strong influence on the digital world, and Switzerland could therefore fall behind again just as quickly. The digital world is not protected from geopolitics.
The study evaluates the digital framework conditions of 69 economies and is based on a survey of over 6,000 managers and the analysis of 40 data sets.