Switzerland stands still for a moment on January 9, 2026: the pictures of the national day of mourning following the fire on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana.
Tears and grief in Martigny.
President Guy Parmelin during his speech at the memorial service.
A minute's silence in front of the cathedral in St. Gallen. The fire department also stands still.
The Valais civil defense commemorates the victims.
Despite the snowfall and cold, many people gathered in Crans-Montana to watch the memorial service on the big screen.
A minute's silence in Crans-Montana.
The heads of state of Switzerland were present at the funeral service.
Passers-by lay flowers in front of Zurich's Fraumünster church.
Members of the Nidwalden cantonal government arrive in Martigny. The official act of mourning took place there.
Participants arrive at the Place du Scandia in Crans-Montana before the start.
Public transport was stopped for a short time to mark the minute's silence for the victims of Crans-Montana VS. Here in Bern.
Emmanuel Macron writes in the book of condolence.
French President Emmanuel Macron and President Guy Parmelin greet each other in Martigny.
Numerous people gather in front of the cathedral in Lausanne.
Heavy snowfall on the morning of January 9 in Crans-Montana.
In Bern, passers-by stand still on the streets for a minute's silence.
Civil defense personnel on duty for the Ski World Cup in Adelboden pause.
Preparations in Martigny in the morning before the official act of mourning.
Many security forces secure the site in Martigny.
In Crans-Montana alone, 98 national and international journalists were accredited for the day of mourning.
Many people pause in front of the St. Christopher Chapel in Crans-Montana.
People commemorate the dead of Crans-Montana at the Fraumünster in Zurich.
A minute's silence is announced on the main display board at Zurich main station.
During the minute's silence at 2 p.m., practically the entire station concourse stands still. One of the many impressive moments on this national day of mourning.
Silence and tears in Crans-Montana.
Many guests came to the memorial service in Crans-Montana despite heavy snowfall.
Switzerland commemorates the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster on Friday. These are the pictures.
- The national day of remembrance for the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster takes place on Friday.
- These are the pictures.