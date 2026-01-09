  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Pictures from the country Switzerland mourns

Sven Ziegler

9.1.2026

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures
National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Switzerland stands still for a moment on January 9, 2026: the pictures of the national day of mourning following the fire on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana.

Switzerland stands still for a moment on January 9, 2026: the pictures of the national day of mourning following the fire on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana.

Image: Pierre Albouy/REUTERS POOL KEYSTONE/dpa

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Tears and grief in Martigny.

Tears and grief in Martigny.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. President Guy Parmelin during his speech at the memorial service.

President Guy Parmelin during his speech at the memorial service.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. A minute's silence in front of the cathedral in St. Gallen. The fire department also stands still.

A minute's silence in front of the cathedral in St. Gallen. The fire department also stands still.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. The Valais civil defense commemorates the victims.

The Valais civil defense commemorates the victims.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Despite the snowfall and cold, many people gathered in Crans-Montana to watch the memorial service on the big screen.

Despite the snowfall and cold, many people gathered in Crans-Montana to watch the memorial service on the big screen.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. A minute's silence in Crans-Montana.

A minute's silence in Crans-Montana.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. The heads of state of Switzerland were present at the funeral service.

The heads of state of Switzerland were present at the funeral service.

Image: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP POOL KEYSTONE/dpa

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Passers-by lay flowers in front of Zurich's Fraumünster church.

Passers-by lay flowers in front of Zurich's Fraumünster church.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Members of the Nidwalden cantonal government arrive in Martigny. The official act of mourning took place there.

Members of the Nidwalden cantonal government arrive in Martigny. The official act of mourning took place there.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Participants arrive at the Place du Scandia in Crans-Montana before the start.

Participants arrive at the Place du Scandia in Crans-Montana before the start.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Public transport was stopped for a short time to mark the minute's silence for the victims of Crans-Montana VS. Here in Bern.

Public transport was stopped for a short time to mark the minute's silence for the victims of Crans-Montana VS. Here in Bern.

Image: sda

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Emmanuel Macron writes in the book of condolence.

Emmanuel Macron writes in the book of condolence.

Image: Screenshot

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. French President Emmanuel Macron and President Guy Parmelin greet each other in Martigny.

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Guy Parmelin greet each other in Martigny.

Image: SRF

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Numerous people gather in front of the cathedral in Lausanne.

Numerous people gather in front of the cathedral in Lausanne.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Heavy snowfall on the morning of January 9 in Crans-Montana.

Heavy snowfall on the morning of January 9 in Crans-Montana.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. In Bern, passers-by stand still on the streets for a minute's silence.

In Bern, passers-by stand still on the streets for a minute's silence.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Civil defense personnel on duty for the Ski World Cup in Adelboden pause.

Civil defense personnel on duty for the Ski World Cup in Adelboden pause.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Preparations in Martigny in the morning before the official act of mourning.

Preparations in Martigny in the morning before the official act of mourning.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Many security forces secure the site in Martigny.

Many security forces secure the site in Martigny.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. In Crans-Montana alone, 98 national and international journalists were accredited for the day of mourning.

In Crans-Montana alone, 98 national and international journalists were accredited for the day of mourning.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Many people pause in front of the St. Christopher Chapel in Crans-Montana.

Many people pause in front of the St. Christopher Chapel in Crans-Montana.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. People commemorate the dead of Crans-Montana at the Fraumünster in Zurich.

People commemorate the dead of Crans-Montana at the Fraumünster in Zurich.

Image: Noemi Hüsser

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. People commemorate the dead of Crans-Montana at the Fraumünster in Zurich.

People commemorate the dead of Crans-Montana at the Fraumünster in Zurich.

Image: Noemi Hüsser

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. A minute's silence is announced on the main display board at Zurich main station.

A minute's silence is announced on the main display board at Zurich main station.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. During the minute's silence at 2 p.m., practically the entire station concourse stands still. One of the many impressive moments on this national day of mourning.

During the minute's silence at 2 p.m., practically the entire station concourse stands still. One of the many impressive moments on this national day of mourning.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Silence and tears in Crans-Montana.

Silence and tears in Crans-Montana.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Many guests came to the memorial service in Crans-Montana despite heavy snowfall.

Many guests came to the memorial service in Crans-Montana despite heavy snowfall.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures
National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Switzerland stands still for a moment on January 9, 2026: the pictures of the national day of mourning following the fire on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana.

Switzerland stands still for a moment on January 9, 2026: the pictures of the national day of mourning following the fire on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana.

Image: Pierre Albouy/REUTERS POOL KEYSTONE/dpa

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Tears and grief in Martigny.

Tears and grief in Martigny.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. President Guy Parmelin during his speech at the memorial service.

President Guy Parmelin during his speech at the memorial service.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. A minute's silence in front of the cathedral in St. Gallen. The fire department also stands still.

A minute's silence in front of the cathedral in St. Gallen. The fire department also stands still.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. The Valais civil defense commemorates the victims.

The Valais civil defense commemorates the victims.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Despite the snowfall and cold, many people gathered in Crans-Montana to watch the memorial service on the big screen.

Despite the snowfall and cold, many people gathered in Crans-Montana to watch the memorial service on the big screen.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. A minute's silence in Crans-Montana.

A minute's silence in Crans-Montana.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. The heads of state of Switzerland were present at the funeral service.

The heads of state of Switzerland were present at the funeral service.

Image: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP POOL KEYSTONE/dpa

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Passers-by lay flowers in front of Zurich's Fraumünster church.

Passers-by lay flowers in front of Zurich's Fraumünster church.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Members of the Nidwalden cantonal government arrive in Martigny. The official act of mourning took place there.

Members of the Nidwalden cantonal government arrive in Martigny. The official act of mourning took place there.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Participants arrive at the Place du Scandia in Crans-Montana before the start.

Participants arrive at the Place du Scandia in Crans-Montana before the start.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Public transport was stopped for a short time to mark the minute's silence for the victims of Crans-Montana VS. Here in Bern.

Public transport was stopped for a short time to mark the minute's silence for the victims of Crans-Montana VS. Here in Bern.

Image: sda

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Emmanuel Macron writes in the book of condolence.

Emmanuel Macron writes in the book of condolence.

Image: Screenshot

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. French President Emmanuel Macron and President Guy Parmelin greet each other in Martigny.

French President Emmanuel Macron and President Guy Parmelin greet each other in Martigny.

Image: SRF

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Numerous people gather in front of the cathedral in Lausanne.

Numerous people gather in front of the cathedral in Lausanne.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Heavy snowfall on the morning of January 9 in Crans-Montana.

Heavy snowfall on the morning of January 9 in Crans-Montana.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. In Bern, passers-by stand still on the streets for a minute's silence.

In Bern, passers-by stand still on the streets for a minute's silence.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Civil defense personnel on duty for the Ski World Cup in Adelboden pause.

Civil defense personnel on duty for the Ski World Cup in Adelboden pause.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Preparations in Martigny in the morning before the official act of mourning.

Preparations in Martigny in the morning before the official act of mourning.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Many security forces secure the site in Martigny.

Many security forces secure the site in Martigny.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. In Crans-Montana alone, 98 national and international journalists were accredited for the day of mourning.

In Crans-Montana alone, 98 national and international journalists were accredited for the day of mourning.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Many people pause in front of the St. Christopher Chapel in Crans-Montana.

Many people pause in front of the St. Christopher Chapel in Crans-Montana.

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. People commemorate the dead of Crans-Montana at the Fraumünster in Zurich.

People commemorate the dead of Crans-Montana at the Fraumünster in Zurich.

Image: Noemi Hüsser

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. People commemorate the dead of Crans-Montana at the Fraumünster in Zurich.

People commemorate the dead of Crans-Montana at the Fraumünster in Zurich.

Image: Noemi Hüsser

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. A minute's silence is announced on the main display board at Zurich main station.

A minute's silence is announced on the main display board at Zurich main station.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. During the minute's silence at 2 p.m., practically the entire station concourse stands still. One of the many impressive moments on this national day of mourning.

During the minute's silence at 2 p.m., practically the entire station concourse stands still. One of the many impressive moments on this national day of mourning.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures

Image: KEYSTONE

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Silence and tears in Crans-Montana.

Silence and tears in Crans-Montana.

Image: blue News

National day of mourning in memory of the victims of Crans-Montana: The pictures. Many guests came to the memorial service in Crans-Montana despite heavy snowfall.

Many guests came to the memorial service in Crans-Montana despite heavy snowfall.

Image: blue News

Switzerland commemorates the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster on Friday. These are the pictures.

09.01.2026, 15:05

09.01.2026, 15:22

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The national day of remembrance for the victims of the Crans-Montana fire disaster takes place on Friday.
  • These are the pictures.
Show more