For centuries, Switzerland has defended itself exclusively at its borders - this is now set to change. With the JASSM cruise missile and the F-35, the army wants to be able to react over long distances in future.

The Swiss Armed Forces are planning to procure US AGM-158B-2 JASSM cruise missiles from 2028.

The missiles have a range of 1000 kilometers and could hit targets far beyond the country's borders for the first time.

The change in strategy towards "active defense" marks a rethink in security policy.

New armament projects such as Himars missiles, armed drones and satellite technology are part of this modernization push - with broad political support. Show more

4.2 meters long, 1200 kilograms in weight, 454 kilograms of explosive force and a range of 1000 kilometers - the AGM-158B-2 JASSM is a weapon that inspires respect. And it is precisely this US stealth missile that the Swiss army wants. Not someday - but soon. According to CH Media, initial internal planning is underway for procurement from 2028. The aim: to deter attackers before they even reach the Swiss border.

What does that mean? The cruise missile would be fired from the new F-35 fighter jet, 36 of which Switzerland has ordered. And the JASSM could then fly from Brienz to Barcelona, Belgrade or Warsaw. A paradigm shift, as army chief Thomas Süssli emphasizes.

Switzerland has been defending its borders for centuries. Now this is coming to an end. "Active defense" is the new credo. In times of hypersonic missiles and drone attacks, Switzerland no longer just wants to wait and see - it also wants to be able to strike.

Dissuasion - the comeback of an old military doctrine

The term "dissuasion" is making a surprising comeback. It dates back to the Cold War - but does not mean deterrence in the traditional sense. Rather: Preventing war through credible defense readiness. In other words, anyone who attacks us risks the heaviest losses.

Army chief Süssli has adopted the concept - and taken it further. In future, Switzerland should be able to act beyond its borders to deter enemies. Not through threats, but through technical superiority and operational depth.

New weapons, new eyes

Plans for a whole arsenal of new systems are underway in the background:

Himars missile artillery with a range of up to 300 kilometers, armed drones, guided bombs, loitering munitions, and a dedicated satellite eye in space - Switzerland is already testing a mini-satellite system called "Wisekey".

The controversial Hermes-900 reconnaissance drone also remains in the running - despite teething troubles. According to the army, it can see as far as the Mediterranean and detect migration flows at an early stage - and from a great height.

Critics? Hardly. Even the SVP applauds

Even conservative voices such as SVP National Councillor Thomas Hurter support the change of course. Today's technology makes it necessary to defend against attacks proactively and, if necessary, beyond the border. With its high-tech sensors and weapons, the F-35 is the perfect aircraft for this.

No concrete decisions have yet been made on the procurement of cruise missiles - but the wind has changed. Switzerland no longer wants to be a mere observer - it wants to be able to provide powerful and modern defense in an emergency. And that includes hitting targets before they become a threat.