The Rhone Glacier in the canton of Valais is one of the glaciers in Switzerland that is acutely threatened by climate change. IMAGO/Christian Ditsch

Switzerland has fallen 12 places to 33rd in the annual climate protection index. According to environmental protection organizations, the main reason for this is the "standstill" in climate policy until 2030.

SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland loses 12 places in the climate protection ranking within a year.

The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) criticizes Switzerland for its lack of ambition and points to a lack of action by the federal authorities.

In the CCPI 2025, Denmark, the Netherlands and the UK occupy the best places (4 to 6), while the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Iran are at the bottom of the list.

No country reaches the podium for sufficient 1.5 degree efforts. Show more

While other countries and the entire EU area have actually increased their ambitions since 2015 with the Paris Agreement, Switzerland has remained unchanged with its too weak target for 2030. This is despite the fact that it is clear that the stabilization of global warming can only be achieved with increased emission reductions before 2030, according to the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) report published on Wednesday.

With the current Swiss climate policy, the maximum remaining CO2 budget for compliance with the 1.5-degree limit is "guaranteed to be exceeded". Switzerland's low ranking in this area is primarily due to the fact that the federal authorities are not prepared to implement ambitious measures. The rejection of the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in the case of the climate seniors is emblematic of this blockade.

The CCPI is a ranking of countries according to their performance in the area of climate protection. It is published annually by the non-governmental organization Germanwatch, the New Climate Institute and the Climate Action Network and includes 63 countries and the European Union, which together are responsible for over 90 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Denmark, the Netherlands and the UK occupy the top 4 to 6 places, but the podium has not yet been awarded on the grounds that none of the countries surveyed are making the necessary efforts to achieve the 1.5-degree target. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Iran bring up the rear in the CCPI 2025.

SDA