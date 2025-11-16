Justice Minister Beat Jans visits Egypt. Bild: sda

Switzerland intends to provide Egypt with greater support as a host country for migrants in future. Federal Councillor Beat Jans has therefore signed two corresponding agreements.

According to a press release issued by the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) on Sunday, one agreement is intended to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the areas of legal migration, combating human trafficking, readmission and voluntary return, as well as support for Egypt as a host country.

A further agreement would allow diplomats to enter Egypt without a visa. The North African country plays a strategically important role as a transit and destination country for migrants, the FDJP continues. Switzerland therefore has a great interest in strengthening bilateral migration relations.

New phase of cooperation

Justice Minister Beat Jans described the cooperation in Cairo as "a new phase of close bilateral cooperation". Jans and the FDJP also want to work more closely with Egypt in combating the causes of irregular migration, it was reported. Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty signed the two agreements.

Beat Jans visited various migration projects and project partners during his three days in Egypt. Among other things, he was shown around the registration center of the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Cairo.

The EU also wants closer cooperation

According to the United Nations, Egypt is currently hosting more than one million refugees from crisis countries, some of whom are trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean. In addition, Egyptians who leave their home country in search of better economic prospects are also arriving in Europe time and again.

With this in mind, the EU is also planning closer cooperation with Egypt. At the end of October, the EU presented a corresponding program with investment commitments. 75 million euros are to benefit the country's health and water supply and social security systems, for example.